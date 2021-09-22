Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Sept. 7-17:
Hampton
Alexander H. ter Weele, trustee of the Alexander H. ter Weele Revocable Trust, 2 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 30-7D
Hawthorne
Norman Douglas Cumins and Connie Sue Cumins, husband and wife, to Norman Douglas Cumins and Connie Sue Sumins, co-trustees of the Douglas and Connie Cumins joint declaration of trust, 3.1121 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 47-11B
Jackson
Danny L. Stanley and Gail L. Stanley, trustees of the Stanley Living Trust to Paul C. Thomas and Lori L. Thomas, husband and wife, 5.0235 acres, $550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-18
Tahoekee LLC to Daniel C. Wilcox and Gretchen K. Wilcox, husband and wife, 25.063 acres, exempt for recordation taxes pursuant to code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-3S
Daniel C. Wilcox and Gretchen K. Wilcox, husband and wife to Daniel C. Wilcox and Gretchen K. Wilcox, trustees of the Wilcox Living Trust, 25.063 acres, exempt from recording taxes pursuant, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-3S
Phyllis Farmer, Les Davis, William Kenneth Glascock to Gale Porter Delaney and Elizabeth WRight Delaney, husband and wife, 112.6844 acres, $875,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-27
Clifford Douglas Green, III to Clifford Douglas Green, III and Soraya Lynn Green, 10.57 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 33-72
Jeffrey S. Christie and Paula Jo Christie, husband and wife, to Jeffrey Scott Christie and Paula Jo Christie, co-trustees of the Jeffrey Scott Christie Revocable Trust, 3 tracts, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 42-41
Stonewall
Karol K. Teplitzky to Karol K. Teplitzky, 15.9473 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 56-58A
Wakefield
Nathan Wayne Lake and Kira Lake, husband and wife, Garland W. Lake Jr., and Bobbie J. Lake, husband and wife, to Kyle Patricia Harris and Heidi Nicole Harris, husband and wife, lot 28, block 3, BRME, $224,399, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-28
Gale A. Johnson, trustee of the Gale A. Johnson Revocable Trust to Joseph R. Losievsky and Melissa A. Losievsky, husband and wife, 50.0013 aces, exempt from recordation, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-1A
Edward F. Hawkins and V. Catherine Hawkins to Edward F. Hawkins, 5.5 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-18B
John W. Truban, trustee of the Shenandoah Valley Land Trust to Serghei Potorac and Zina Potorac, husband wife, 3 parcels, $3,900,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1-82
Nadia M. Biassou to Nadia Biassou, trustee of the Nadia Biassou Revocable Trust, 8.773 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 21-2-1
Thomas C. Lynn to Linda Sherk Postelle, 1.2616 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-80A
Janice Palmer, trustee of the Palmer Living Trust to John M. Harrison and Lucy L. Harrison, husband and wife, lot 10A, section D, plat 4, block 4 BRME, $182,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-4-10
Building permits
Early Investments LLC, Amissville, office trailer, $6,000
Margaret Cassandra Robbins, Castleton, gas lines, $1,682
Kari L. Bare, Amissville, deck, $3,000