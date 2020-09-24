Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 12-18
Hampton
Timothy Lindstrom and Jessica A. Lindstrom, husband and wife, to Jason Craig Stell and Julie Marie Stell, husband and wife, lot 36 Peyton Farm, $813,050, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-23
Jackson
Robert D. Edmonds to Joseph Wheatley, 31.8780 acres, $135,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-33
William J. Bailey and Sue Kosciuszko Massey to Kevin Eric Cromwell, 30.9910 acres, $735,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-40G
Raymond L. Brown to Rhonda Brown-Cropp, 1.08 acres, deed of gift, no cost, general warranty, tax map 33-76C
Stonewall
Michael L. Ciapponi and Robin P. Ciapponi, husband and wife to Douglas E. Butler and Karin L. Butler, husband and wife, 3.2134 acres, $35,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-70A
Building Permits
Berkley Von Feilitzsch, Amissville, tent (temporary) $3,991.82
Ruth Vitale, Sperryville, generator, $17,000
Child Care Learning Center, Washington, ramp and stoops, $8,000
Don McCarty, Washington, roof mount solar array, $44,580
Ruth Ruela, Castleton, renewal, no cost
