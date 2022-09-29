The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Sept. 17-23:
Jackson
Kristin Withers to David J. Benning, 2.1611 acres, $680,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-63
Robert F. Hitt to Brett R. Hitt and Kristen D. Hitt, husband and wife, 24.0519 acres, $220,000, tax map 34-1
Stonewall
George Latham Fletcher and Kayla Lynn Fletcher, husband and wife to Meredith Bolton, 6.085 acres, #183,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51 29B
Wakefield
Helen Runnells Dubois, trustee of the Hectine Interest Revocable Trust to Christopher James Ray and Jennifer Anne Ray, husband and wife, 3 lots, $1,750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-4
Permits
Donehey Enterprises LLC, Flint Hill, demolition, $15,000
Florence Evenson, trustee, Washington, HVAC, $15,000
John B. Rowlett, trustee, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $25,904.00
Dorothy Hackley, Life Estate, Amissville, 3 exterior doors and 2 interior walls, $4,000
