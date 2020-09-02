Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Aug. 22-28
Hampton
Alexander and Francine Caracole, LLC to Alexander H. Ter Weele trustee of the Alexander H. Ter Weele Revocable Trust, 4.1630 acres and 4.3800 acres, $149,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 30-7D
Hawthorne
Kevin M. Donegan and Debra A. Donegan, husband and wife, to Patrick Schweitzer and Mary Koralewski, 25.000 acres, $195,000.00, general warranty, tax map 48-8B
Jackson
Donna M. McConn, trustee of the Donna M. McConn Living Trust to Samuel David Torrance and Brittney A. Torrance, 10.38 acres, $520,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-26C
Piedmont
Donald Getty Mullan and Patricia Brenman, his wife to Donald Getty Mullan and Patricia Brenman, husband and wife, 33.7010 acres, deed exempt from taxation pursuant to Virginia Code, general warranty, tax map 27-5E
Wakefield
Dwight K. Matthews and Jennifer H. Matthews, husband and wife to Mark A. Kazmier, parcel of land, $687,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-A-2-A
Cory L. Caulfield to Bradley M. Estes and Emily E. Estes, husband and wife, Lot K, $125,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-1-K
Jordan D. M. Mantay and John R. Davis and Hannah D. Davis, husband and wife to 133 Highland Way, Chester Gap, Va. 22623, lot 24 and 26, block 2 section D, plat 4 BRME, $165,010.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 113-1-2-24
Building permits
Insite Wireless, Chester Gap, replace antennas, $20,000