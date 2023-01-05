KaitlinStruckmann-RAPP.jpg

Kaitlin Struckmann

Kaitlin Struckmann was appointed by judges to serve as Rappahannock County’s interim Circuit Court Clerk for the next year as former Clerk Peggy Ralph steps down for retirement. 

Struckmann, currently a deputy clerk, will serve as Circuit Court Clerk beginning Feb. 2 and ending on midnight, Dec. 31. Ralph’s regular term ends Dec. 31, 2023, but submitted her letter of resignation last year, which is effective Feb. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you