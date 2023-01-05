Kaitlin Struckmann was appointed by judges to serve as Rappahannock County’s interim Circuit Court Clerk for the next year as former Clerk Peggy Ralph steps down for retirement.
Struckmann, currently a deputy clerk, will serve as Circuit Court Clerk beginning Feb. 2 and ending on midnight, Dec. 31. Ralph’s regular term ends Dec. 31, 2023, but submitted her letter of resignation last year, which is effective Feb. 1.
“It is an absolute honor to be appointed as the Interim Clerk and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Rappahannock County,” Struckmann wrote in a statement.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors agreed last month to petition the courts to not hold a special election to replace Ralph, and to instead appoint an interim clerk. A new Circuit Court Clerk will be elected during the next general election, Nov. 6.
The highest ranking deputy clerk, Diedre “Dee” Vest, declined to accept the appointment as interim clerk.
