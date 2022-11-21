Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident charged with assaulting a police officer at the Quickie Mart in November 2020, will face his sentencing trial next year, more than two years after the initial arrest.
Alther pleaded guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors and will be sentenced on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. This sentencing date comes after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Commonwealth’s struggles earlier this year with finding a doctor to perform a sanity evaluation on Alther.
Alther, 39, was supposed to be evaluated by a doctor at Western State Hospital on his sanity at the time the alleged crime was committed. It took months for Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff to find a psychiatrist willing to do the evaluation, but Alther’s defense withdrew their motion for a psychiatric evaluation when Alther entered a guilty plea in September.
A grand jury for the Rappahannock Circuit Court in May 2021 charged Alther with two felonies and five misdemeanors, including assaulting a police officer and attempting to cause bodily injury to a police officer “with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”
Alther was also charged with attempting to intimidate or impede threats by a police officer, committing an act of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting Quickie Mart customer Daniel Beatty, driving without a license and reckless driving.
For both felony charges, Alther could face a maximum sentence of 15 years. Four of the five misdemeanor charges hold a maximum sentence of 12 months, and the misdemeanor charge of driving without a license holds a maximum sentence of six months.
Alther at the time was tasered and arrested after he attempted to stab Rappahannock County Deputy Chris Ubben at the Quickie Mart. Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton responded to the call after hearing a man was attacking a customer in the store. After county law enforcement arrived on scene, Alther brandished the weapon and advanced toward the deputies, Compton told Rappahannock News at the time.
The sheriff previously said that after Alther assaulted the customer “he proceeded into the store, knocked a bunch of things over, and took items without paying for them.” Alther was arrested and placed in handcuffs after being tased. Alther has been held at the RSW Regional Jail since his arrest.
