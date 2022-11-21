gavel-court

Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident charged with assaulting a police officer at the Quickie Mart in November 2020, will face his sentencing trial next year, more than two years after the initial arrest.

Alther pleaded guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors and will be sentenced on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. This sentencing date comes after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Commonwealth’s struggles earlier this year with finding a doctor to perform a sanity evaluation on Alther. 

