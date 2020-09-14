Prosecutor Art Goff: ‘It’s time the chickens come home to roost’
Labeling him a “danger to an unsuspecting public,” Rappahannock County Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming, Jr. this morning sentenced local contractor Lawrence “Junior” Wood Jr., of Amissville to seven years in prison with three years suspended.
Upon his release in four years, Wood was also ordered to serve five years’ probation, with the added stipulation that any future contracting work entered into by the 45-year-old laborer be approved and overseen down to the “nail” by his probation officer.
Your “history is profoundly sad . . . a history that makes everybody doubt you,” Judge Fleming told Wood when it came time for his sentencing.
“I know I’ve done wrong,” answered Wood, his arm in a sling from a recent ATV accident that left his collar bone fractured. “I know I’m due jail time.”
Wood’s attorney, Frank Reynolds, had requested that Judge Fleming place Wood in a “work release” program so that he can continue to pay thousands of dollars in restitution still owed to some of his victims. The defense attorney also asked that his client’s sentence be delayed until the improvement of his medical condition, which could require a second surgery.
But Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff cited the contractor’s “three decades of criminality” and lengthy list of victims stretching from Rappahannock to five surrounding counties across the Piedmont. Goff argued that Wood’s modus operandi was not “borrowing from Peter to Pay Paul, but stealing from Peter to pay Paul.”
Today’s hearing dealt with Wood’s 58th alleged criminal violation in Rappahannock County, although he has faced over two decades similar if not more serious charges in Warren, Orange, Page and Spotsylvania counties, some of the cases still pending.
Goff detailed for the court how the Amissville contractor allegedly “takes money but doesn’t do the work,” telling the judge when asking for a tougher sentence that “it’s time the chickens come home to roost.”
“He needs to get a taste of incarceration,” is how the prosecutor phrased it.
V. Brooke Farrell of Huntly, who hired the contractor to build two outbuildings and a barn, was on hand for today’s sentencing. She said in her victim impact statement that “Wood did more than take my money. He took my trust and abused it. This is the lasting impact that his actions will have on me.
“I have been fully paid back and am thankful for this,” she added. “Others, however, may not be so lucky.”
The Rappahannock News is aware of several other residents in this county alone who have recently hired Wood for contracting work — going so far as to pay him tens of thousands of dollars up front — for work that was never completed.
One of them is Washington resident Megan Smith: “Justice has been served,” she told this newspaper this early afternoon.
It was brought up in court today that Wood has suffered in the past from a gambling addiction, which he said he has since received treatment for.
Regardless, Goff pointed out in court today, Wood has continued to write bad checks on an account that he knew was closed.
“It’s the same old story, isn’t it?” the prosecutor turned to ask Wood.
Since 2003, Wood has been found guilty in Rappahannock County Circuit Court of 14 charges of forgery, 14 charges of uttering (another form of forgery), 26 probation violations, entering property with intent to damage, and stealing checks.
The latest charges in Rappahannock — failure to perform construction after being paid, and issuing a bad check over $500 — were brought by Farrell. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Jones, Wood and Farrell “entered into a contract for Mr. Wood to construct a 60’ x 30’ barn . . . for the cost of $33,466.”
Farrell advanced Wood the money, but the barn was never constructed. When Farrell demanded her money back, “Wood wrote a check to pay Brook Farrell for $30,879, so that she would not pursue criminal charges against him concerning a construction fraud case,” Jones wrote in a separate complaint.
However, the check was returned by the bank for “insufficient funds.” To date, no restitution has been made.
Farrell said she hired Wood, an otherwise talented carpenter and builder, on the basis of references from people she trusted who had employed Wood successfully. Despite his record, he seems to be able to garner good references, including from some of Rappahannock County’s highest public officials.
For example, in 2008 Wood was sentenced in Rappahannock to 10 years and 10 months in the penitentiary, with five years suspended, plus two additional years for probation violations. One year later, a motion filed in Rappahannock County Circuit Court asking to suspend the unserved portion of that sentence included eight letters of reference from county officials who include Sheriff Connie Compton, then-County Administrator John McCarthy, past Treasurer Frances Foster, and Beverly Atkins, former Commissioner of the Revenue.
The letters described Wood as dependable, respectful, trustworthy, and hard working. As a result, Wood was not moved to the penitentiary, rather was incarcerated in the former county jail working as a trustee under the supervision of Compton.
In 2012, Wood’s attorney Matthew Crowley, entered a motion to modify Wood’s sentence because “Defendant [Wood] has never been transferred to the Virginia State Department of Corrections.”
Wood’s current charge of issuing a bad check carried a potential sentence of one to five years in prison or confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both. The charge for failure to perform construction carries a sentence of up to 20 years.
— Patty Hardee contributed to this report
