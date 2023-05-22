County moves to dismiss suit
An Amissville family in April sued their neighbors and the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in connection with what they argue is a lack of compliance and enforcement of the local soil and erosion ordinance.
The family, Vincent P., John, Josephine and Anthony Caporuscio, alleged that their neighbors, Christopher Lee Demitry and his sister Nicole Catherine Demitry, damaged their land via siltation of a pond related to a mysterious construction project at the next-door property.
The suit, filed by local attorney David Konick in Rappahannock Circuit Court, alleges the county has not taken quick enough action to address what officials acknowledge was improper activity on the Demitrys’ property. The Caporuscios are seeking to force the county to immediately enforce the soil and erosion ordinance and impose fines on the Demitrys.
It also requests that the court fine the Board of Supervisors for allegedly failing to enforce the law. Additionally, the Caporuscios are seeking damages for the cost of dredging out their pond and potential decline of their property value. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey did not return a request for comment.
“My clients think it’s an absolute disgrace that taxpayers have to hire their own attorney and pay thousands of dollars just to get Rappahannock County public officials to do the job of enforcing the County Ordinances,” Konick said in a statement. “This matter should have been dealt with and resolved months ago. And it would have been resolved if the responsible County officials spent half as much time doing their jobs instead of making up alibis and excuses for not doing what they’re handsomely paid to do by the taxpayers.”
The county’s Richmond-based attorney, Jeremy D. Capps, asked the court last week to dismiss the case, arguing there isn’t sufficient legal ground for the family to sue. Capps declined to comment.
The Demitrys, who own property off Seven Ponds Road that’s adjacent to three tracts of land belonging to the Caporuscios, allegedly began “disturbing activity” on their land in June 2022 without submitting documentation to the county or obtaining permits, according to the lawsuit.
The brother and sister inherited the property upon the passing of their mother, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. Christopher Demitry, who did not return a request for comment, has control of the property, but the siblings jointly own it. Nicole Catherine Demitry’s Warrenton-based attorney, Huntley Thorpe, did not return a request for comment.
The suit does not specify what exactly the Demitrys were doing on their property, but an email sent to the duo from Curry, attached to the lawsuit as evidence, says there was a “deep excavation” near their home, accompanied by a “large disturbed area” and “failed retaining walls.”
County officials to this day remain unsure of the intent behind the construction on the Demitrys’ property, according to Curry, and their attempts to communicate with the duo in an official capacity were unsuccessful. Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff said in a February message there was a criminal investigation into the happenings on the Demitrys’ property, court documents show.
The Caporuscios brought notice of the disturbances to county building official Richard Cornell, who contacted the Demitrys in August 2022 via email.
“I visited the site on August 26, 2022 and observed land disturbing and what appears to be construction activity on the site,” Cornell said to the Demitrys in the September letter. “I was told someone would be in this week and no one has been in to visit the office.”
Later in September, Cornell sent the Demitrys an order demanding that they cease all “land-disturbing activities” on their property until they receive permits, noting that failure to do so could result in arrest. The suit alleges the order was posted on the site and subsequently removed by the Demitrys.
A few days later, Curry sent an email to Christopher Demitry.
“Unfortunately you chose not to come into the office, which leaves us with little option but to stop work. The Virginia Code allows you to do certain things that are agriculturally linked without a land disturbance permit, but not anything,” Curry said in an email. “Until we know what you are doing, we cannot really comment on whether your structures need building permits. Lastly, it appears that your deep excavations might have compromised your existing building foundation, which is a separate building code issue.”
Curry continued, “All of this said, nothing is going to get resolved without your cooperation with the Building/Zoning/Land Disturbance Office. You cannot short circuit that by commuting directly to me.”
Curry in a statement to the Rappahannock News said he was unable to share additional details about the case. “The Caporuscio family and their attorney apparently do not believe the prosecution methods and timeline are acceptable,” he said. “Beyond that, the filings speak for themselves.”
The suit alleges that by December 2022 there was still no compliance and Cornell corresponded with Goff for the county to take further action. In a February 2023 email correspondence between Konick and Goff, the commonwealth’s attorney said he was working to address the issues but has been hampered by time constraints.
Konick, who has been involved in previous lawsuits against county officials, requested from Goff his correspondence with Christopher Demitry’s counsel following a pointed back-and-forth with the commonwealth’s attorney.
Goff declined: “Your letter accuses the County of inaction. What you apparently mean is that the County is not acting quickly enough according to what you think is timely,” he wrote. “I have no correspondence responsive to your request, and would claim it exempt even if I had documents as this is an active criminal investigation. With all due respect, please do not send me anything else about this case unless it will be helpful in the resolution or prosecution of this case.”
Goff declined to comment for this report, citing the ongoing investigation into the Demitrys. He said he’s unsure whether Christopher Demitry has retained legal counsel.
In March, the Caporuscios sent notice to the county of the ongoing violations and no action was taken. As of late April, no criminal or civil enforcement actions were taken against the Demitrys, according to the lawsuit. Konick alleged in court documents that heavy rains in May made the Caporuscios’ situation worse because the county hadn't taken soil stabilization or control measures.
He requested that the court order Rappahannock County to implement those measures, which the county's legal counsel disputed. The matter will be heard in court on May 24 at 9 a.m.