Bentonville resident Jerrell Leadman was indicted on two counts of felony child abuse by a Warren County Grand Jury for an incident that lead to the death of a 7-year-old Rappahannock County girl.
In August 2021, Leadman was driving an ATV in Front Royal when it flipped over and ejected Olivia Clatterbuck from the vehicle,killing her on the scene and leaving her 4-year-old brother in need of treatment for minor injuries.
The Warren County Grand Jury delivered the two indictments on June 13 and will appear in the Warren County Circuit Court on Aug. 8 where Leadman can enter a plea, or the court can set a date for a trial.
“I’m glad to see they are charging him with something, but there’s still more pieces of this puzzle that needs to be looked at,” said Olivia Clatterbuck’s father Jonathan Clatterbuck. “And in my opinion, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office is dropping the ball on this whole thing.” He expressed frustration with it taking nearly a year for an indictment to be brought down.
Leadman was taken into custody on Aug. 11, 2021, and was released Aug. 19, 2021 on a $75,000 bond. He received minor injuries from the crash and was treated on scene. None of the parties were wearing seat belts.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children, and according to the family, Leadman is Olivia Clatterbuck’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
