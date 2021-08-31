Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, was killed in Front Royal earlier this month after an ATV flipped over and ejected the young girl from the car, killing her on the scene and leaving her 4-year-old brother in need of treatment for minor injuries.
According to the Virginia State Police, a 2007 Polaris side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned. Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating the crash that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 10 at about 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane in Warren County.
Jerrell Leadman, 61 of Bentonville, was driving the ATV and was taken into custody and transported to RSW Regional Jail and faces one charge of driving while intoxicated and two felony charges of child endangerment.
Leadman was taken into custody on Aug. 11 and was released Aug. 19 on a $75,000 bond. He received minor injuries from the crash and was treated on scene. None of the parties were wearing seat belts.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children, and according to the family, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
“I have nothing to really say about the matter other than God will find a way to punish all parties involved,” Jonathan Clatterbuck, Olivia’s father, wrote in a statement to Rappahannock News.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...