Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.