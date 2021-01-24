Calls plea agreement clause ‘a tripwire for me’
Almost before the ink was dry on Judge Charles E. Foley’s Jan. 19 order for Amissville resident John Cappiali to remove construction equipment from his agricultural zoned property, Cappiali had filed an appeal in Rappahannock County Circuit Court. And thus continuing to fight efforts by the county to get Cappiali to comply with zoning ordinances. The appeal is dated Jan. 21.
Since 2016, Cappiali and business partner Joseph Long have fought the county’s attempts to have Cappiali clear dozens of pieces of construction equipment from his Lee Highway residence. The property, which Cappiali leases from Long, is zoned for agricultural use, yet Cappiali runs his contracting and construction business from there without a contractor’s yard permit from the county.
Cappiali appeared in court Jan. 19 supposedly to accept a plea agreement he and Long made with the county. (Long was also due to appear, but is recovering from surgery and fears exposure to COVID-19. His appearance was continued to March 2.)
In the agreement, Cappiali and Long offered an Alford plea or no-contest plea — admitting that the prosecutor has enough evidence to prove guilt, while the defendant maintains that he is actually innocent. “The above named defendants shall enter a plea of guilty to the charge as set forth in the summons in this case, they shall stipulate the facts are sufficient for a finding of guilt and the court shall find them guilty upon their pleas,” reads the agreement.
The document also listed pieces of construction apparatus that Cappiali had said he would move from the property within 30 days. The list included a 1996 Yellow Komatsu W250A Loader, 1996 Purple Komatsu Excavator 128UU, 1999 Yellow ASV Loader 4520, 1999 Yellow ASV Loader 4500, 1969 Yellow Michigan Loader 175A, Yellow Caterpillar D4C LGP, Bulldozer, 1977 Yellow P&H Omega 18 Crane, 1996 Yellow JLG 355 Man Lift, 1994 Orange/Yellow JLG Scissor Lift, 2005 White JLG 35 Scissor Lift, 1989 Yellow WS200 Mitsubishi Loader, among dozens of itemized pieces of equipment.
The terms of the agreement included charging Cappiali and Long $1000, suspended on condition that “the violators … abate or remedy the violation,” and a year’s supervised probation.
But at the last minute Cappiali objected to a sentence in the agreement he claimed not to have seen or agreed to before: “[A]ny additional equipment proposed to be brought in to this property shall be described in a letter to the Zoning Administrator of Rappahannock County, together with a photograph thereof prior to bringing the equipment upon the property.”
Cappiali’s objection prompted Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff to declare, “Then we’re going to trial [here and now].”
“[The last sentence] is a tripwire for me,” Cappiali said.
Goff asked, “Isn’t it reasonable for [the county] to know when you bring equipment onto the property? We want to know how long it will stay.”
“If it stays longer, I can contact you?” Cappiali asked. He also told the court that he has moved equipment to the back of the property so that no one could see it from Route 211.
Goff told the court, “I still don’t think [Cappiali] understands that he can’t have non-agricultural use equipment on the property.”
To Cappiali’s credit, said Goff, Cappiali has removed much of what was originally identified during a January 2019 inspection by county officials. At that time, Cappiali said he’d been hauling numerous loads of debris to a single recycling center in Culpeper, which provided him with a receipt of the disposed contents for each visit.
“I’ve made 22 trips bringing cars, trucks, scrap metal,” he said after the inspection, “the lightest trip 1,800 pounds; the heaviest over 7,000 pounds,” including six inoperable cars and three pickup trucks. “So clearly I’ve cleaned up a significant amount.”
He also told the court on Tuesday that he had applied for a special use permit for a contractor’s yard, but was denied because the look of his property allegedly spoiled the Blue Ridge Mountain view shed. He is appealing the denial in Circuit Court.
“Your objection [to the agreement clause] has no merit,” Foley said in his summation. My concern is if there is equipment on the property, it’s a violation. There’s no question in my mind.” He then imposed a $1000 fine which he suspended on the condition that Cappiali remove the rest of the non-agricultural equipment. The parties had agreed to Feb. 19 as the deadline to have the identified equipment removed. “Use good common sense,” Foley told Cappiali, “and put nothing on the property until you have a permit.”
A date has not been set to hear Cappiali’s appeal.