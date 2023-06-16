On Monday morning during a typical Rappahannock Circuit Court criminal docket — with defendants arraigned, proffers made, probation officers consulted, statuses reviewed, schedules juggled, cases continued, attorneys appointed, shackled inmates marched in, documents read and passed around — two cases stood out for the conversations Judge Thomas D. Horne had with the defendants.
Jaden Torosian, 19, of Orange stood before Horne facing a sentence of five years in prison stemming from charges of assault and battery of family members and firearm larceny. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rappahannock Sheriff’s Deputy B. Fletcher on June 26 of last year, Torosian argued with his sister and her boyfriend, and then threatened to shoot his sister’s boyfriend. Later, Torosian pushed his mother to the ground. He then took a shotgun belonging to his father and the two wrestled, Torosian holding his father to a wall until he couldn’t breathe.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
Contractor Racey Engineering used wooden stakes and orange tape to map a rough blueprint of the courthouse design in its proposed location. The orange balloon represents the estimated height of the courthouse.