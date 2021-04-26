Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge Douglas Fleming oversaw a number of cases last week as Rappahannock County Circuit Court convened on Monday and Thursday.
Dominik Cortez Cropp, 54, of Amissville was the only defendant to appear both days after his attorney, David Walls, requested on Monday a motion to continue. Walls cited disruption in their communication because Cropp was suffering with a case of COVID-19. Facing sentencing on a probation violation, Cropp reappeared on Thursday where the court found him guilty.
However, Cropp was deemed eligible for the Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP), a sentencing option for those convicted of non-violent crimes that reemphasizes reentry and transitional services. Myra Fields, Cropp’s Warrenton-based Probation Officer, and Walls agreed that it would be “strongly helpful” on account of Cropp’s substance abuse and mental health struggles.
“I’m just ready to get my life back on track, man. That’s all I got to say,” Cropp told Judge Fleming over closed-circuit television. Fleming responded that he had seen many defendants attest to the success of the program.
“Please put the effort in and I hope that you have that [successful] experience, sir,” Judge Fleming told Cropp, whowill work through CCAP for between 22-48 weeks before serving 18 months of supervised probation.
Also in court on Thursday was Brandon Michael Tessitore, 28, of Flint Hill. Facing a bench trial for charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance, Tessitore was the only inmate present in person. Following a recess while the court waited for subpoenaed witness Hannah Tessitore to arrive, Brandon Tessitore pleaded guilty to the strangulation and distribution charges. The assault and battery charge is set to be dealt with later on as a misdemeanor. Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff requested and was granted a full presentencing investigation and preparation before sentencing takes place on June 17.
Joseph Long of Amissville also made an appearance on Thursday for a trial date to be set to address a zoning violation. Judge Fleming confirmed that Long had obtained legal representation from Ashwell & Ashwell, PLLC before setting a jury trial on Sept. 1.
“The county has been seeking nothing more than compliance all along … and now that counsel is involved, I think we finally see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Goff stated with regard to the longstanding zoning dispute. Goff asked for Long’s case to be joined with that of his business partner, Amissville resident John Cappiali. The controversy centers on agricultural zoned property that Cappiali is leasing from Long and contains dozens of construction apparatuses that do not comply with zoning ordinances. Long and Cappiali have been fighting the county’s attempts to have equipment removed since 2016.
