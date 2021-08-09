A trial date was not set for Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident who allegedly assaulted a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy in November 2020, because forensic evidence had not been shared with the Commonwealth as of Monday.
Alther, 39, allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy with a knife at the Quicke Mart on Lee Highway in November 2020, and is facing two felony and five misdemeanor charges.
Alther’s sanity during the time he committed the crime was evaluated, but the report was not shared with Commonwealth Attorney Arthur Goff at the Aug. 9 hearing. Goff will determine by Aug. 19 if the state wants an independent assessment of the man’s sanity.
The evaluation does not govern whether Alther is fit to stand trial, but determines his state of mind at the time he allegedly committed the crimes he’s charged with.
A Grand Jury for the Rappahannock Circuit Court in May 2021 charged Alther with two felonies and five misdemeanors, including assaulting a police officer and attempting to cause bodily injury to a police officer “with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”
Alther was also charged with attempting to intimidate or impede threats by a police officer, committing an act of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting Quicke Mart customer Daniel Beatty, driving without a license and reckless driving.
Alther at the time was tasered and arrested after he attempted to stab Deputy Chris Ubben at the Quicke Mart. Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton responded to the call after hearing a man was attacking a customer in the store. After county law enforcement arrived on scene, Alther brandished the weapon and advanced toward the deputies, Compton told Rappahannock News at the time.
The sheriff previously said that after Alther assaulted the customer “he proceeded into the store, knocked a bunch of things over, and took items without paying for them.” Alther was arrested and placed in handcuffs after being tased.
He will appear again at the Rappahannock Circuit Court on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
