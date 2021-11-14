A trial date has still not been set for the Rixeyville resident who allegedly attempted to stab a sheriff’s deputy at the Quicke Mart last year as Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff struggles to find a psychiatrist to do a sanity evaluation.
Keith Alther, 39, allegedly attacked Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Ubben with a knife at the Quicke Mart on Lee Highway in November 2020. Alther is being charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors.
Alther was evaluated about two months ago on his sanity at the time of the alleged assault and was deemed incompetent, and Goff has been trying to find a psychiatrist to conduct an opposing evaluation.
The evaluation does not determine if Alther is fit to stand trial. It determines what Alther’s sanity was at the time the alleged crime was committed.
Goff said in the Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Monday that two doctors have turned down his request for an evaluation and he’s been playing “phone tag” with a third doctor he’s hoping to get in touch with this week.
Alther remains in custody and will appear again in court on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.
A Grand Jury for the Rappahannock Circuit Court in May 2021 charged Alther with two felonies and five misdemeanors, including assaulting a police officer and attempting to cause bodily injury to a police officer “with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”
Alther was also charged with attempting to intimidate or impede threats by a police officer, committing an act of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting Quicke Mart customer Daniel Beatty, driving without a license and reckless driving.
Judge gives Manassas man 10 days in jail for reckless driving
Judge Dennis L. Hupp of Shenandoah County sentenced a Manassas man to 10 days in jail on Monday with time suspended for reckless driving.
Hyeong-Gi Park was found driving 104mph in a 55mph zone on Lee Highway in August. Park will have to report to RSW regional jail to serve a 10-day sentence with five days suspended, pay a $1,500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.
