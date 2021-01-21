Anyone who has recently purchased gasoline from Hillsdale Grocery on Route 211 is urged to monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity, according to a press release issued yesterday by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. Immediately contact your banking institution if you notice anything out of the ordinary.
On Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office discovered a skimming device on gas station pump 4. Skimming devices capture credit card data and are sometimes illegally installed by fraudsters on credit card scanners at gas pumps and ATM machines.
The sheriff could not be reached for immediate comment before publication of this story.
Questions and information regarding the incident should be directed to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 675-5300.