Mark Lewis Jenkins, of Culpeper, was convicted on charges of grand larceny and breaking and entering in Rappahannock County Circuit Court after a trial hearing on Wednesday.
Jenkins, a 34-year-old metal shop worker, pled guilty to grand larceny and not guilty to the charge of breaking and entering into a home on Harris Hollow Road in Washington. Jenkins, who has seven prior felony convictions, was also found guilty of violating probation.
On July 9, 2020, Harris Hollow residents David Bryant Richards and Leonard Foglia left their home around 12 p.m. for a doctor’s appointment at the University of Virginia and returned home at 4 p.m. When they came home, they discovered a window had been broken and noticed that more than $10,000 worth of electronics, cash and food items were missing. Three days later, Richards said he noticed his spare car was also missing. Jenkins was later identified by his former grade-school classmate Joshua Keys, who was repairing an air-conditioning unit at the home across the street at the time of the break in.
Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Cody Dodson, the responding officer, obtained a warrant to search Jenkins’ bedroom, where he found the valuables belonging to Richards and Foglia: two Apple laptops, $4,000 in savings bonds, $9,000 in foreign and American currency, both passports, Richards’ wallet and driver’s license, a $300 DVD player, an antique cigar cutter, $300 in food items and the spare keys to Richards’ car. The car Jenkins had stolen, a 2003 Toyota, was returned to Richards with no damage.
Jenkins claimed that he was in the neighborhood seeking permission to fish in a nearby pond. His attorney, David Walls, said Jenkins knocked on Richards’ door and then walked around the house to the window to see if anyone was home. Walls said that when Jenkins tapped on the window, the glass shattered, and then Jenkins entered the home because he wanted the food he saw in the kitchen.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur Goff, the prosecutor in the case, said that Jenkins had confessed to the break-in upon arrest. Moreover, he said it was “absurd” for Jenkins to claim the break-in was accidental. Goff also showed photographs of the missing items found in Jenkins’ bedroom, which Richards identified.
“This is an overwhelming case to show guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Goff said.
Walls claimed on Wednesday that there was no intent to commit a felony upon Jenkins’ break in because he entered the home wanting food. Walls’ motion to strike the felony charge was denied by the court.
“I just don’t buy that,” said Circuit Court Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. of Loudoun County. “I think Mr. Jenkins saw something that he wanted and broke the glass… this was a heist.”
Jenkins’ sentencing hearing will be on Sept. 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. Jenkins is being held without bail at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.