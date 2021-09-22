Culpeper resident Mark Lewis Jenkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday for two charges of grand larceny after he broke into a home in Washington last summer.
Jenkins, 34, pled guilty to grand larceny and not guilty to breaking and entering into a home on Harris Hollow Road. 20th Circuit Court Judge James Fisher sentenced him 10 years for each charge of grand larceny.
On July 9, 2020, Harris Hollow residents David Bryant Richards and Leonard Foglia left their home around 12 p.m. for a doctor’s appointment at the University of Virginia. When they returned home at 4 p.m., the couple discovered a window had been broken and noticed more than $10,000 worth of electronics, cash and food items missing.
Foglia gave a witness impact statement in court on Monday, saying that he no longer feels safe in his home.
“We left for the first time in months in the pandemic and we came home and we were robbed,” Foglia said. He added that he and his partner have since taken measures to “fortify” their home, replacing two doors and five windows.
Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Cody Dodson, the responding officer, obtained a warrant to search Jenkins’ bedroom, where he found the valuables belonging of Richards and Foglia: two Apple laptops, $4,000 in savings bonds, $9,000 in foreign and American currency, two passports, Richards’ wallet and driver’s license, a $300 DVD player, an antique cigar cutter, $300 in food items and the spare keys to Richards’ car. The car Jenkins had stolen, a 2003 Toyota, was returned to Richards with no damage.
Fisher took into consideration Jenkins’ extensive criminal record when sentencing him. Jenkins has seven other prior felony convictions dating back to 2007, including forcible sodomy of a child, failure to register as a sex offender, credit card theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
“You’ve put down roots in the career of being a criminal,” Fisher said.
Jenkins claimed that he was in the Harris Hollow neighborhood seeking permission to fish in a nearby pond. Jenkins’ attorney, public defender David Walls, said Jenkins knocked on Richards’ door to see if anyone was home, and then when Jenkins tapped on the window, the glass shattered. Jenkins then entered the home because he wanted the food he saw in the kitchen.
Walls said that Jenkins had an unstable upbringing with the death of his father when Jenkins was five and his mother suffering multiple miscarriages. The attorney also said that Jenkins struggles with alcoholism and has been deemed to be emotionally disturbed.
“He has not had the opportunities to thrive that other people have had,” Walls said.
Jenkins will serve the sentences consecutively.