SWAT1.jpg

Charles Climo, of Culpeper, was arrested and charged following a domestic incident on New Year's Eve day at a residence near the Rappahannock County border.

 Photo courtesy Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 responded to two calls related to shots fired in an Amissville residence located near the Rappahannock County border in Culpeper County, both requiring the response of the Sheriff SWAT Team and hostage negotiators.

 

Tags

Recommended for you