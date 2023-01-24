The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 responded to two calls related to shots fired in an Amissville residence located near the Rappahannock County border in Culpeper County, both requiring the response of the Sheriff SWAT Team and hostage negotiators.
The first call was early in morning with a shot fired inside a residence on Dulin Drive, located off of U.S. Route 211 in Culpeper County, followed by a similar call in the evening. Both incidents ended without injuries to any deputies or the suspects, according to a news release from Culpeper authorities.
In the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve day the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic dispute where shots had been fired on Dulin Drive in the Amissville area of Culpeper County located along the Rappahannock border.
The suspect, Charles Climo, 31, of Culpeper, had allegedly left the residence intoxicated the night before because of a previous domestic dispute with his girlfriend who lives at the Dulin Drive residence with two young children.
Climo, who according to past Rappahannock News reporting was once a Sperryville resident, had allegedly made threats that he would come back and “shoot up” the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Climo returned to the house in the morning hours and kicked the door into the residence and allegedly went into the bedroom that he shared with his girlfriend and found her sleeping in the bed with her daughter and another adult male in the room.
The girlfriend and her daughter were awakened by the sound of Climo assaulting the male in the room, and the male then left the residence. After the male left, Climo allegedly made threats to shoot his girlfriend after he had physically assaulted her. Climo had allegedly broken the home phone and destroyed his girlfriend’s cell phone by throwing it into the pool.
While his girlfriend and her daughter were still in the bed, Climo pulled a gun from his waistband and allegedly fired a round into the floor, only a few inches away from the bed. Climo allegedly pointed the gun at his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her, Culpeper authorities said. The girlfriend was able to leave the residence with her daughter while Climo was distracted by their son in the other room. The girlfriend was able to make her way to a friend’s house to call the police.
The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators responded. Climo later exited the front door of the house with a pistol and was heard racking the slide. After a very brief stand-off, Climo followed commands to drop his weapon, which was recovered with a round in the chamber, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Climo was taken into custody without injury. Climo’s son was safely reunited with family.
Climo was arrested and charged with the following offenses: assault; reckless handling of a firearm; brandishing a firearm; two counts of child abuse/neglect; discharge of a firearm in a dwelling; and interfering with calling 911. He was held without bond in Culpeper County Jail.
Climo, according to previous reporting from the Rappahannock News, was sentenced to six months in jail in 2010 for his part in a 2009 crash on Whorton Hollow Road near Castleton that killed Logan McKiernan, a junior and member of the football and wrestling teams at Rappahannock High School, as well as the son of Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan. He was acquitted of a drunk driving charge at the time but found guilty of five other alcohol and traffic-related charges.
More recently, Climo was sentenced to additional jail time in June for another drunk driving incident, according to The MadRapp Recorder.