High speed chase follows morning incident at county supervisor’s home Keir Whitson brandishes firearm, with suspect pursued by Sheriff Compton through three counties

Forger pleads guilty to multiple counts

“If there ever was a high-speed eluding case, this was it,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff told Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming Monday morning before the judge sentenced David Vandrew Williams, Jr. for reckless driving and eluding law enforcement.

“[Mr. Williams] showed a total and absolute disregard for life and property ... except for himself. It’s a miracle no one was injured. The Lord was looking out for us [that day].”

On “that day,” May 29, 2020, Williams led a high-speed chase involving, among others, Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, through Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties, crossing over the median on Route 211 multiple times, often driving against on-coming traffic.

The morning of the incident, Williams appeared at the Harris Hollow front door of Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson, shouting that he needed to use the telephone. Whitson, brandishing a firearm, immediately suspected the man to be under the influence and told his wife to call 911.

Williams rapidly retreated to the late model pickup truck he had been driving and sped off at a high rate of speed. It was later learned that two break-ins had occurred in Harris Hollow shortly before the man showed up at Whitson’s door. In addition, the truck Williams was driving was later determined to have been stolen in Washington, D.C.

Rappahannock Sheriff’s Captain Jim Jones spotted the truck speeding through the town of Washington, and Sheriff Compton picked it up a short time later heading east on Route 211. When a traffic stop failed, Compton and Jones pursued the truck that traveled at times in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The suspect ultimately crashed into a row of trees at the entrance to Warrenton, where Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal, where he has been held since the incident.

Appearing in court Tuesday via video conference from RSW, Williams repeatedly interrupted Judge Douglas C. Fleming until Fleming ordered the RSW microphone muted. He sentenced Williams to three years in penitentiary for eluding; and another year of incarceration after he is released from prison.

16 charges of forgery

Lawrence Wood, Jr., 45, of Amissville, pled guilty to 16 charges of larceny by check, forging checks, and uttering — another form of forgery. In July 2020, the 45-year-old stole four checks from a Woodville resident who maintained an account at the BB&T Bank branch in Flint Hill. Over the next few weeks, Wood wrote, forged, and cashed the checks, adding up to $10,375, at the same bank.

He is set to be sentenced on May 16. Three additional charges for obtaining money falsely, committing construction fraud, and passing bad checks were continued until March 8 because it was unclear whether Wood had been served the grand jury indictments.

Probation: Option or priority?

In a series of cases involving probation violations, Fleming admonished defendants for treating probation as an option and not a condition to be taken seriously.

Joshua Anthony Farmer, 27, of Amissville, charged with driving on a revoked license and thus violating his probation, conceded the violation. Fleming pronounced him guilty and listed a series of dates on which Farmer had neglected to contact his probation officer and failed to report for a drug test.

David Walls, Farmer’s court-appointed attorney, told the court that his client uses marijuana because he suffers from anxiety. “[Farmer] has used higher substances in the past, but has not fallen back.”

Farmer later testified that he had a problem with heroin for “close to a decade,” but that he has been clean for 14 months. He told the court that he had recently won custody of his two-year-old daughter.

“I urge you to make recovery a priority, make your daughter a priority,” Fleming said, “You made probation an option.” He then revoked Farmer’s probation and sentenced him to 180 days in jail.

Fleming told Samuel Turlock Fiel, 28, of Front Royal the same thing. Fiel conceded to violating his probation stemming from a conviction in October 2018 for driving without a court-ordered alcohol-detection interlock device on the vehicle. This was Fiel’s third probation violation.

Fiel’s attorney Walls argued that his client should not be sent to jail because he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and fears contracting COVID-19. His young son also has medical problems.

“Put yourself in my situation,” Fleming said to Fiel. “You didn’t prioritize your child’s health or your own. You made probation an option.” Fiel was sentenced to 60 days in jail and immediately remanded into the custody of the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.

General District Court

On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing in the case of Keith Allen Alther was scheduled for March 9 in General District Court. The 39-year-old Rixeyville man was arrested the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2020 after he attempted to stab a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife at Quicke Mart on Lee Highway, fortunately only slicing the officer’s pants.

Alther was eventually tasered and arrested and now faces multiple serious charges, including attempted malicious wounding of a police officer and assault on a police officer.

