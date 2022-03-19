Warrenton resident William McKinley Boston was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on Monday for the possession and intent to distribute fentanyl and other narcotics after emotional testimony from Boston’s siblings and parents.
Boston’s defense attorney and family urged the judge to consider putting him in a drug treatment facility, but Goff argued that a “28-day program will not fix 15 years of criminality.”
Because of Boston’s criminal records and the kind of drugs he had intent to distribute, Loudoun County Circuit Court judge James Plowman sentenced Boston to almost three years in prison in the Rappahannock County General District Court, the higher end of the possible sentencing. Boston will receive time served for the 21 months he’s already been held at the RSW Regional Jail.
Boston plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine; possession of heroin and oxycodone; possession of ammunition after having been previously convicted of a felony; and driving on a suspended license.
Boston was pulled over by Rappahannock Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Dodson in June 2020 for a defective exhaust when Boston presented a restricted driver’s license. Dodson also found that the vehicle had tags that didn’t belong to the car, and after detaining the vehicle, found a bag with handgun ammunition and a large quantity of suspected scheduled I or II narcotics, according to court documents.
Boston’s family cited a background of mental-health issues and addiction, saying he’s being treated for his mental illness in jail for the first time in his life. Boston’s defense attorney said Boston has completed 923 courses since he’s been in jail, arguing he’s shown he’s willing to change.
Ultimately, Plowman said because of Boston’s criminal record and outstanding charges for probation violation in Fauquier County, he did not think Boston was a good candidate for probation.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...