Today

Snow showers will become more widely scattered for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.