Alther, Atkins, Bodge, Jenkins face sentencing
The Rappahannock County Circuit Court Grand Jury returned 17 true bills of indictment to four individuals on Monday, May 10. The bulk of the indictments went to Keith Allen Alther, 40, of Rixeyville, who faces charges of assault on law enforcement, attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement, resisting arrest with force and disorderly conduct. Alther was arrested last November after wielding a knife and attacking a Rappahannock County sheriff’s deputy at Quickie Mart on Lee Highway. Alther sliced the officer’s pants.
Presiding Judge Stephen Sincavage ordered an evaluation to determine Alther’s sanity at the time of the offense. Alther has already undergone a competency evaluation, but 90 days were set aside for the sanity evaluation to be completed. His case has been continued until Aug. 9.
Another six true bills of indictments went to Autumn Leigh-Ann Bodge, 31, of Amissville, who faces charges of distribution and possession of suspected heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bodge’s case was continued until June 17 when it will be set for scheduling.
The rest of the indictments were handed down to Tammy Lynn Atkins, 50, and Jeremy Dylan Newcamp. Atkins, who, in 2012, pleaded guilty to six counts of felony embezzlement, received three bills of indictment on new embezzlement charges. Newcamp, 26, of Castleton, received one for a concealed weapon violation. Newcamp is set to enter a plea deal on June 14 and will remain on supervised probation until then.
Prior to the grand jury proceedings, Keith Michael Steinbach and Mark Lewis Jenkins made appearances for sentencing and scheduling, respectively. Steinbach, 38, of Amissville, was sentenced to a total of 100 days in jail for his third instance of DWI in ten years, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation.
Jenkins, 34, of Culpeper, faced a number of charges that included grand larceny and breaking and entering. He remained undecided as to whether to take a plea deal or to request a trial. Jenkins reappeared later in the day via closed circuit television to set a date for a bench trial on June 23.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.