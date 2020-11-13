The Rappahannock County Grand Jury handed down true bills of indictment on a range of charges against two individuals in Circuit Court Tuesday.
William McKinley Boston, 34, of Warrenton was indicted for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. If found guilty of the charges, Boston could be incarcerated for one to six years.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. M.C. Dodson, on June 14 of this year the officer stopped Boston for defective exhaust and discovered that Boston was driving “outside of his restrictions” and that “the vehicle had tags that did not belong on the car.”
Dodson wrote that “an inventory search of the vehicle revealed a black bookbag containing a clear plastic baggie of handgun ammunition and a large quantity of suspected Schedule I/II narcotics.”
An additional charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped. Boston next appears in court on Dec. 17 for further disposition on the charges.
Mark Lewis Jenkins, 33, of Culpeper was indicted for breaking and entering to commit larceny and two counts of grand larceny. If convicted of the charges, Jenkins could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each offense.
According to the written bills of indictment, Jenkins “did feloniously break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house… with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or arson.”
In addition the indictments charge that Jenkins stole a motor vehicle valued at $1000 or more and “two laptops, US currency, foreign currency, and food items valued at $1000 or more.”
Jenkins next appears in court on Dec. 17 for further disposition on the charges.
Smoot driving again
Randy Lynn Smoot, 50, of Washington had his driving privileges restored after several years of not having a regular operator’s permit. In 2013 Smoot’s license was revoked following a third instance of driving under the influence. In Oct. 2019, Smoot was granted a restricted license and required to have an ignition interlock device placed on his vehicle to detect the presence of alcohol.
In court Tuesday, Smoot’s attorney Frank Reynolds told Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher that his client had complied with all the conditions of his restricted license, including completing Virginia’s Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP).
After a jury trial in September 2018, Smoot was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Harris Hollow resident Jonas “Jay” Alther. Smoot was sentenced to eight months in jail.
