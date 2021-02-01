8-year-old seriously injured, allegedly by Rapp high school athlete
Saturday night, Chester Gap Fire and Rescue, as well as Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to an assault call in Chester Gap. What they found was an eight-year-old girl who had been struck in the head with a hammer.
Unconscious, she was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where after surgery, she was pronounced in stable condition, according to Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton.
The girl’s name was not released as she is a juvenile.
Her assailant, Ethan Hunter Leake, 18, was charged with malicious wounding of a juvenile and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail. Leake is a Rappahannock County High School senior.
In January of 2018, at a wrestling tournament at John Handley High School, Leake won three matches and finished 2nd place in his weight class. And in February of that year, he racked up additional victories in his weight bracket at the Bull Run District Wrestling Championship. In 2017, he was named MVP of JP Wrestling.