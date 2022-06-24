A Charlottesville couple thought they would never see their John Deere tractor again after it was stolen from a farm three years ago. That was until this past February when they woke up to a note duct taped to their mailbox with information about the missing tractor.
“YOU NEED TO CHECK … SPERRYVILLE VA … FOR YOUR MISSING JOHN DEERE TRACTOR!!!! ITS IN YOUR GOOD INTEREST TO CHECK INTO THIS ASAP,” the note said.
The Albemarle couple, Judy and Bobby Marks, called the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and made the drive from their home in Charlottesville with a flatbed trailer on Feb. 17. The couple was reunited with their $30,000 tractor — which had been missing for three years — at the home of a person they had never met before. Marks said they were leasing the tractor to a farm near Charlottesville when it was stolen in February 2019.
“I told my friends, ‘I can't make this up,’” said Judy Marks. “I cannot make this up. It is just ridiculous. We never, ever thought we would get this back. Never ever.”
The anonymous note and the couple’s call to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Sperryville resident Christy Keys on June 17 after being accused by police of possessing stolen property. She was later released after posting a $7,500 bond, according to an official in the Rappahannock County General District Court. Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff declined to answer any questions about the case.
Judy Marks first called the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office when she found the note on her mailbox in February. That’s when she learned the tractor was never officially entered into the department’s records as stolen due to a clerical error. The department confirmed the mistake with the Rappahannock News.
So, for the past three years, no one was officially investigating the theft. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office ultimately took over the case, reuniting the Marks with their tractor and opening an investigation into other potentially stolen items found on Keys’ property.
“That was a big loss for them,” said Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton in a February interview. “And I'm just happy that we were able to recover that for them, and I think the Marks were happy… they came and picked it up and took it on home.”
The tractor was found on Keys’ property with the serial number scratched off, but the tractor was able to be identified with a serial number still on the battery, according to a Rappahannock sheriff’s deputy who was on the property when the tractor was recovered. The tractor was in good condition and there were no parts missing.
In a February interview with Keys, she said she did not know the tractor on her property was stolen. Keys implicated another individual in the theft of the tractor, but no other charges have been brought forward.
Keys wrote to the Rappahannock News on Tuesday that she’s “being charged for something she knew nothing about” and that if she had known the tractor was stolen, she wouldn’t have kept it on her property.
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Jones would not provide any information on the investigation.