The trial for Rappahannock County resident Thighe Kavanagh began Wednesday after more than a year of pandemic interruptions and two failed attempts to convene a jury.
Kavanagh pleaded not guilty to six felony charges from a shooting incident of a child in July 2019 on Tiger Valley Road. The charges include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, reckless use of a gun causing permanent injury, malicious shooting near an occupied building, disregarding the life of a child and seriously injuring a child.
The trial is taking place at the Fauquier County Circuit Court in Warrenton due to difficulty locating jurors in Rappahannock County who didn’t have prior knowledge of the case.
The alleged incident occurred in July 2019 at the residence of Edmund Kavanagh, Thighe Kavanagh’s father. According to witness testimony given Wednesday, Thighe Kavanagh allegedly shot a bullet through a wall and into the bathroom where his two grandchildren were hiding, hitting one in the ankle.
Rappahannock County Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff and Fauquier County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Roshni Dhillon are prosecutors overseeing the case, and public defenders David Walls and Paul Fore are representing Kavanagh.
During opening statements, Dhillon told jurors that Kavanagh was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and that his “drunken rage put a bullet hole through a five-year-old’s foot.” Fore argued that the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office did not complete a thorough investigation, saying only two out of the five people present at the shooting were tested for gunshot residue on their hands.
In July 2019, the two children, originally from South Carolina, were living at Edmund Kavanagh’s home for the summer with their grandparents, Thighe Kavanagh and Sherry Dytrych, all of whom were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Kavanagh’s grandchildren, who are now nine and 12 years old, both testified on Wednesday and had difficulty remembering details of what happened the day of the incident, such as what they were doing before it occurred and specific things adults said before and after the shooting (The Rappahannock News does not name minors). One grandchild wrongly identified Thighe Kavanagh in the courtroom, pointing instead to Fore.
But, both children testified that they were hiding in the bathroom after hearing an argument between Kavanagh and Dytrych.
Walls objected to allowing the older grandchild, 12, to testify because of lies he told law enforcement officers after the shooting, like how Kavanagh “killed 100 people” and kept a machine gun in the living room, both of which are not true.
The child told the prosecution that Kavanagh told him those things and that he believed them to be true at the time. Judge Dennis Hupp denied the defense’s objection, saying the child was competent to testify.
The younger grandchild, who at the time was five years old, said she remembered feeling scared and went into the bathroom at the direction of her older brother, who was nine at the time the incident occurred. In an interview shown to the jury between the alleged victim and someone at the Child Advocacy Center, the child recounted feeling “a blast” go through her ankle.
Her brother testified that he remembered hearing a gunshot and getting hit with tiles that broke off the wall during the shooting.
After the shooting, both children testified that they, along with Dytrych and Edmund Kavanagh, got into their car to go to the hospital, and Thighe Kavanagh stood in the driveway in front of the car, pointing a gun at the windshield before they drove off.
Kavanagh has been held at the RSW Regional Jail since July 2019 where he remains in custody. Kavanagh is a convicted felon in New York, Florida and South Carolina and has a 30-year record of criminal behavior, including numerous charges involving theft and drug and alcohol offenses.
The trial will continue into Thursday and Friday.