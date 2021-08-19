A Virginia Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied an appeal from a Chester Gap resident to be released from jail on bond after he allegedly assaulted his half sister with a hammer earlier in the year.
Ethan Leake, 18, was arrested Jan. 31 after allegedly striking his 9-year-old half sister with a “construction style claw hammer” several times, causing significant injury. Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff told the Rappahannock County Circuit Court that the young girl is still suffering from hearing loss.
She was unconscious and unresponsive when Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. M.C. Dodson arrived on scene, and she received surgery for brain bleeding after being taken to a Fairfax County emergency room, according to court documents.
Leake, who is being held at the RSW Regional Jail, has been hospitalized twice for psychiatric emergencies since being incarcerated and was prescribed medication to treat schizophrenia. Leake alleges that he heard voices that told him to hurt his sister.
Leake’s attorney, public defender David Walls, argued that jail is not the right place for Leake given his reported mental illness, saying that it would be safe to release him because of his medication regimen and promise to attend regular counseling.
Judge Dennis Lee Hupp denied Leake’s appeal for bond, arguing his psychological disorder had not been “fully explored” and that he believes Leake is a danger to the public. The case was remanded to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
“This is a dangerous young man because of whatever psychiatric disorder he’s suffering from,” Goff said.
Cherl Crews, a longtime family friend of Leake, appeared in court on Thursday to testify on his behalf. Crews, who said she has known Leake for 14 years, said she would care for him if he were to be released on bond.
Crews said she saw Leake’s mental health decline after he was isolated in his home for several months with no means of transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, she said she believes his mental health and demeanor have improved since he started receiving treatment for schizoaffective disorder in jail.
Leake was twice evaluated for his competency to potentially stand a trial. He was found competent the first time he was evaluated and insane the second time he was evaluated. Goff said that an evaluation by the prosecution is underway.
Hupp also heard a status update on the case for Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident who allegedly assaulted a police officer at the Quicke Mart in November 2020.
Goff said that the Commonwealth received the defendant’s sanity evaluation, which found that Alther was not in his right mind during the time he allegedly committed the crime. The Commonwealth is currently conducting its own independent evaluation. Walls, also Alther’s attorney, said that the man intends to rely on the defense of insanity.
A review hearing for Alther was scheduled for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.