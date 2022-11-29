A Warren County Circuit Court Judge rejected a plea deal last week for a Bentonville resident charged with child abuse for an ATV crash that lead to the death of a 7-year-old Rappahannock County girl.
Judge Daryl Funk rejected the plea agreement in court on Nov. 14 for Jerrell Leadman, 62, that would have allowed Leadman the opportunity to avoid jail time. Leadman is being charged with two counts of felony child abuse leading to serious injury.
In August 2021, Leadman was driving an ATV in Front Royal when it flipped over and ejected Olivia Clatterbuck from the vehicle, killing her on the scene and leaving her 4-year-old brother in need of treatment for minor injuries. Leadman received minor injuries from the crash and was treated on scene. None of the parties were wearing seat belts. Leadman is not biologically related to the two children, and according to the family, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
The deal, reached between the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s office and Leadman’s defense counsel, requested that the court defer Leadman’s trial for a year. And if Leadman acts lawfully within that time, the court would amend his charges to two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The agreement also requested that the court sentence Leadman 12-months of jail time for each misdemeanor with all time suspended and unsupervised probation.
Jonathan Clatterbuck, Olivia’s father, called the plea agreement “a joke” and said he wants to see Leadman face more serious charges for the death of his daughter.
“That plea never should have been brought to the table,” Clatterbuck said in an interview. “No. What about the death of Olivia? That's nowhere in any of that literature.”
Leadman’s defense attorney William “Beau” Bassler told the Rappahannock News that while he can’t comment on what transpired in court last week, “it's a very tragic situation and the consequences were definitely unintended.”
Leadman will face a jury trial in the Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 and 25.
