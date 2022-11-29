Gavel On Sounding Block

A Warren County Circuit Court Judge rejected a plea deal last week for a Bentonville resident charged with child abuse for an ATV crash that lead to the death of a 7-year-old Rappahannock County girl.

Judge Daryl Funk rejected the plea agreement in court on Nov. 14 for Jerrell Leadman, 62, that would have allowed Leadman the opportunity to avoid jail time. Leadman is being charged with two counts of felony child abuse leading to serious injury.

