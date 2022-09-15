A Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge on Thursday sentenced two Luray men to prison for crimes committed on county resident Bill Fletcher’s property near Sperryville in May 2020, giving the “ringleader” of the incident a significantly longer sentence.
Judge Jeanette Irby sentenced Corey Hanner, 25, to 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended, for an active sentence of eight years. Terry Dovel, 23, was given a sentence of nine years with seven years suspended, for an active sentence of two years. When deciding the sentences, Irby said she took into consideration Dovel’s cooperation with the Commonwealth, mental health and addiction problems and the fact that Hanner was the “ringleader” of the burglaries.
Hanner worked for Fletcher a his farm at one point, making him familiar with the property. He was on probation and has a criminal record dating back to 2016, including felony counts of child abuse/neglect, violating probation, possession and grand larceny.
Both defendants pleaded guilty in the Rappahannock County General District Court earlier this year to the charges of breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, stealing a motor vehicle, conspiring to commit a felony other than larceny, stealing liquor, antiques, silver, gold and coins and breaking into multiple structures. Dovel and Hanner stole more than $2,000 worth of items.
The two individuals are also accused of stealing the keys to Fletcher’s vehicle and using the car to “break through the gate and transport the stolen items to another location,” according to court documents.
Dovel and Hanner entered Fletcher’s residence on Fletcher’s Mill Rd. during the night hours between May 6-7, 2020 while the residents were asleep upstairs. In court on Thursday, Fletcher recounted the incident, saying he’s seen psychologists in an attempt to cope with the trauma of the event. Fletcher said the two men stole family heirlooms, including expensive jewelry and a pocket watch from his grandfather that had great sentimental value.
Fletcher said multiple alleged robberies had taken place on his property between March and May 2020, saying he noticed when some items were going missing from his vehicle and other structures on his property. He installed a $15,000 security camera system at the end of April 2020, which caught footage of Hanner and Dovel walking around his property on May 6.
In the video, which was shown in court on Thursday, Hanner and Dovel are seen carrying trunks and stolen firearms and loading them into their vehicle and Fletcher’s Subaru. The defendants testified that they were high on methamphetamine during the time of the robbery.
Two forensic detectives testified that they found Hanner’s DNA on soda cans left on the property, as well as on a black t-shirt that was also recovered.
Fletcher’s son, Jamie Fletcher, said he saw the men drive off the property in his father’s vehicle and followed them for a couple of minutes before turning back to check on his father and stepmother. He said he was afraid they were hurt, or possibly dead.
Bill Fletcher said “if I had heard him, I would’ve come out blasting.” Fletcher said he keeps firearms in his bedroom, but did not wake up during the two and a half hours the robbery was taking place.
Fletcher said his office was thrown into disarray, scattering decades worth of legal documents from his time as an attorney, as well as documents from his father’s law career. Jamie Fletcher said he noticed there were multiple stolen firearms from his father’s office, some of which he knew were loaded. He said it took nearly a year to reorganize his office, and overall, there was $400,000 in damages and stolen items.
Some stolen items were recovered the day after the robbery after law enforcement found Fletcher’s stolen vehicle at a motel, along with Dovel. Hanner could not be located for three weeks after the incident, but was eventually found and taken into custody.
