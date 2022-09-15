Corey Hanner security photo

Corey Hanner is seen on Bill Fletcher's security system, carrying a stolen firearm the night he broke into Fletcher's property. 

A Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge on Thursday sentenced two Luray men to prison for crimes committed on county resident Bill Fletcher’s property near Sperryville in May 2020, giving the “ringleader” of the incident a significantly longer sentence.

Judge Jeanette Irby sentenced Corey Hanner, 25, to 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended, for an active sentence of eight years. Terry Dovel, 23, was given a sentence of nine years with seven years suspended, for an active sentence of two years. When deciding the sentences, Irby said she took into consideration Dovel’s cooperation with the Commonwealth, mental health and addiction problems and the fact that Hanner was the “ringleader” of the burglaries.

