‘I’m going against my better judgement, but … you are on a short leash’
It was a busy day during the most recent session of Rappahannock County Circuit Court. In addition to the grand jury taking up 24 felony cases, over a dozen other defendants appeared before Judge James E. Plowman, one man requesting probation despite nearly two dozen charges, many alcohol related, from 2014 to 2020.
Darran Michael Robinson, 35, appeared before the judge via audio conference from Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail (RSW) in Front Royal. He conceded to a March 2020 charge of violating his probation stemming from a 2018 charge of a DUI-related third instance of driving on a revoked license.
This follows almost two dozen charges in Culpeper, many alcohol-related, from 2014 to 2017. Not to mention a failed attempt at rehab at the Boxwood Recovery Center in Culpeper.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff argued for Robinson’s continued incarceration, pointing out to the court that the prisoner’s “criminal record is four pages of violations, including lots of probation violations. I don’t know that more probation would make a difference.”
However, Robinson’s attorney Ryan Ruzic presented Judge Plowman with letters from the Salvation Army and National Capital Treatment & Recovery, accepting Robinson into their programs. Ruzic argued for his client’s release from jail and imposition of extended probation.
“We can see where [Robinson] could benefit from probation,” Ruzic said. “He’s been incarcerated since June 1 and it has had a real effect on him. Probation could have a real impact.”
Amanda Carter, Robinson’s wife, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter, testified that his attitude has changed since being in RSW. “He wants to get the help he needs and get clean,” Carter told the court. She promised that she would provide a sober environment for Robinson.
When asked if he would like to address the court, Robinson said, “I know it may seem like I am not a good candidate for probation, but I want to show that I can [successfully] go through treatment and raise my family.”
Before agreeing to extend Robinson’s probation to February 2022, Plowman gave a stern warning to the prisoner.
“I want to give you a chance, but… you went to Boxwood [Recovery Center] and that didn’t work. I want to see a return on investment, but I am not seeing it. I’m going against my better judgement [in extending probation], but … you are on a short leash. There is no room for error. You can’t be with your daughter from a jail cell. Recovery is in your ballpark.”
‘Relapse is part of the struggle’
Rappahannock attorney Frank Reynolds successfully argued that the court should extend probation for his client, George Floyd Montgomery IV.
On April 4, 2018, Montgomery was charged with possession of cocaine and violating probation stemming from having been found guilty of an earlier DUI.
In a plea agreement in September 2018, Montgomery was given “first offender” probation, or a 251 deferment after pleading guilty to the possession charge. Named for the Virginia state code section that describes it, a 251 judgement allows the court to defer further proceedings and place the defendant on probation on certain terms and conditions, such as drug screening, completing education programs, and performing community service hours. (He was found guilty of the DUI and sentenced to jail time, which was suspended, one year’s loss of his driver’s license, and other requirements.)
Although a year later, he tested positive for drugs, Reynolds argued the violation was not sufficient to remove Montgomery from the 251 status. Montgomery had completed his community service hours and an inpatient program, Reynolds said. Now living in Georgia with his parents, Montgomery maintained a good relationship with his probation officer, had good reports from his employer, had several negative drug screens, and planned to enroll in the University of Georgia this spring.
His probation report showed, however, that in April of 2020, Montgomery stopped attending an alcohol education program. Reynolds told the court that Montgomery thought the classes had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“Addiction is a struggle,” Plowman said before ruling, “and relapse is part of the journey. After this blip, you took your own initiative [toward recovery]. You should get credit for that.”
Montgomery’s probation was extended to August 19.
“If everything is good [by then],” Plowman said, “there will be no need for you to return [to this court.]”
More actions
Mark Lewis Jenkins, 34, of Culpeper, speaking to the court by audio conference from RSW, plans to plead guilty on February 8 to six charges: two counts of violating probation stemming from a 2005 conviction for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; one count of violating probation stemming credit card theft during the same 2005 incident; one count from July 2020 of entering a house to commit assault and battery; and two counts, also from the July 2020 incident, of grand larceny.
According to the written bills of indictment for the July charges, Jenkins “did feloniously break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house… with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or arson.”
In addition, the indictments charge that Jenkins stole a motor vehicle valued at $1000 or more and “two laptops, US currency, foreign currency, and food items valued at $1000 or more.” If convicted of the charges, Jenkins could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each offense.
A next court appearance was scheduled for March 8 for Corey Allen Hanner, 23, and Terry Morris Dovel, 22, both of Luray. On May 7, 2020, the two were arrested and charged with nighttime burglary and grand theft auto. Hanner was also charged with possessing or transporting a weapon as a convicted violent felon.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Virginia State Trooper W. Beard, “Dovel and [Hanner] entered [a residence in Sperryville]. The residents were asleep in an upstairs bedroom. Dovel stole numerous items including firearms and ammunition. [The two] took the resident’s vehicle and stolen items to Skyline Inn where Dovel is staying.”
If sentenced, the men could be imprisoned for five to 20 years and subject to a fine of not more than $100,000.
William McKinley Boston, 34, of Warrenton was indicted last November for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. If found guilty of the charges, Boston could be incarcerated for one to six years. On Monday he spoke with Plowman over audio conference from RSW to set a date to be heard on all charges. He has been incarcerated since his arrest on June, 14, 2020. Boston’s next scheduled court date is March 18.
Devin A. Sterlitz, 28, of Front Royal, charged January 23, 2020, of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving, asked for a jury trial last Monday. The Virginia Supreme Court has suspended jury trials due to COVID, except for a few jurisdictions that can meet certain health and safety requirements. Rappahannock and surrounding counties have not been approved.
Plowman set March 8 as a date for Sterlitz to return and check the status of a potential trial.
