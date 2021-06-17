Lawrence Wood, Jr., of Amissville, was found guilty on one charge of construction fraud in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday. Wood, who since 2003 has been indicted on close to 60 criminal violations related to forgery, fraud and bad checks in Rappahannock County alone, has been scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 13, 2021.
In January 2020, Wood signed a contract with Megan Smith of Washington in which he agreed to build an addition to Smith’s house for an estimated cost of $36,500. Wood told her that he required a $16,500 deposit, which would be used to purchase materials for the project. Smith obliged and gave him a check on March 4, 2020 which he cashed three days later.
“As it turns out, [materials] were never paid for by the defendant,” said County Attorney Art Goff. Smith also alleged that Wood often failed to show up to work when he said he would. Two employees of Cherry Street Building Supply in Culpeper testified that they quoted Wood for materials related to the project in July 2020, but that the contractor had neither ordered nor purchased them. “He [Wood] never asked us to order or deliver them,” said Chris Smith, who works at Cherry Street and has known Wood for more than 30 years.
What Wood did do, it turns out, was black out the word “Quote” on the quote document from Cherry Street and present it to Smith after she requested multiple times to see either the building materials themselves or a purchase order confirming that he had used her money to buy materials.
When September came around and still no progress had been made, Smith demanded her money back. “My patience was wearing thin,” she said.
The contractor did not return Smith’s money, but insisted that he had already spent it.
When Wood finally did write Smith a check refunding her $16,500, it turned out that the bank account associated with Wood’s check was closed.
Speaking for the prosecution, County Attorney Art Goff said that Wood’s failure to perform work, refusal to return funds and dishonesty with Smith about the purchase of materials amounted to an attempt to “bamboozle” her with “lie after lie after lie.” Still, Smith has recovered “not one red cent” of what she paid Wood last January and the addition has not been built.
David Walls, Wood’s attorney, attempted to argue that his client had not intended to defraud Smith, but that he was merely a slow worker. “He has a reputation for good work but slow work, unfortunately,” Walls said. “This is a question not of fraud, but of slow work.”
Judge James P. Fisher needed very little time to deliberate before finding Wood guilty as charged.
Also on Thursday, Washington resident Tammy Atkins, who stands accused of embezzlement, was scheduled to appear for trial on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
The judge sentenced Brandon Tessitore of Flint Hill to serve nine months of his sentence in prison on charges of assault.
