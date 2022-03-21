The Rixeyville resident accused of stabbing a sheriff’s deputy at the Quicke Mart has not met with the psychiatrist who said in January they would conduct a sanity evaluation before the Commonwealth’s Attorney can move forward with a potential trial.
Keith Alther, 39, is to be evaluated by a doctor at Western State Hospital on his sanity at the time the alleged crime was committed. It took months for Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff to find a psychiatrist willing to do the evaluation, and he said in court on Monday that he has not received any report from the doctor.
There will be another status hearing on April 11 at 9 a.m.
Alther allegedly attacked Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Ubben with a knife at the Quicke Mart on Lee Highway in November 2020 and has been held at the RSW Regional Jail since. Alther is being charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors.
