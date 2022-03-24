Terry Dovel, 23, pleaded guilty to nine felony charges last Thursday for grand larceny and breaking and entering onto Bill Fletcher’s property near Sperryville in May 2020.
Dovel pleaded guilty in the Rappahannock County General District Court to the charges of breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, stealing a motor vehicle, conspiring to commit a felony other than larceny, stealing liquor, antiques, silver, gold and coins and breaking into multiple structures. Dovel and his accomplice, Corey Hanner, stole more than $2,000 worth of items.
Dovel, represented by attorney David Walls, will have a sentencing hearing on June 13 at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County General District Court.
Dovel also pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiring to break and enter onto properties in Rockingham and Page counties. Dovel and Hanner are both from Luray, and Hanner worked for Fletcher at his farm at one point, making him familiar with the property.
Hanner, who is charged with ten felonies, will have a jury trial at the Rappahannock County General District Court on March 29-31. Hanner was on probation and has a criminal record dating back to 2016, including felony counts of child abuse/neglect, violating probation, possession and grand larceny.
Dovel and Hanner allegedly entered Fletcher’s residence at 80 Fletcher’s Mill Rd. during the night hours between May 6-7, 2020, while the residents were asleep upstairs. The two individuals are also accused of stealing the keys to Fletcher’s vehicle and using the car to “break through the gate and transport the stolen items to another location,” according to court documents.
