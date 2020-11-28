Outburst by defendant in Quickie Mart assault case brings rebuke from judge
Edwin Fabricio Montiel pleaded guilty last Thursday in Rappahannock County Circuit Court to a felony charge of unlawful wounding. Judge James E. Plowman asked for a pre-sentence report and set sentencing for Feb. 18, 2021.
The 39-year-old Woodbridge resident was originally charged with malicious wounding and abduction by force — both felonies — and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of, or injury to, telephone and telegraph lines stemming from an incident June 24, 2019 in which he assaulted his girlfriend at the site of the former Blue Rock Inn.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Virginia State Trooper C. C. Burgoon, Montiel, while in Rappahannock County, struck the victim, dragged her through a gravel driveway and prevented her from using her phone to call for help.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital, where she was treated for damage to her left eye and other injuries.
On Nov. 13, 2019, the Rappahannock County grand jury indicted Montiel on the two felonies. The misdemeanor charge was dismissed.
In a plea agreement before last Thursday’s hearing, Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff amended the indictment by dropping the abduction charge and changing malicious wounding to unlawful wounding, also a felony. According to the Virginia Criminal Code, the former charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The amended charge, up to five years in prison.
Montiel will also be required to pay $20,000 in restitution to the victim, Jessica Haese. His attorney Phil Graham told Plowman that Montiel was prepared to pay $5,000 on Thursday, but that there was some question about where the check should be sent.
Haese’s whereabouts are sealed. Supposedly fearing for her life and that of her young daughter, Haese has been in hiding since the June 2019 incident. Later, a procedure was worked out so that the Circuit Court clerk could privately mail the check to Haese.
‘I hear a bunch of lies!’
Keith Allen Alther, 39, of Rixeyville appeared by video conference from the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal to ask that the court set bail so he could be released pending a trial.
Alther is being held on charges of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, larceny, assault and battery, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving after an incident on Nov. 2 at the Quickie Mart on Lee Highway in which he allegedly attempted to stab a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife.
At the bond hearing, Goff told the court he had just become aware that Judge Gregory Ashwell in Fauquier County Circuit Court had agreed to a $25,000 bond for Alther’s release. Goff said he didn’t know any of the circumstances, including why the hearing had taken place in Fauquier. Alther’s public defender attorney, David Walls, said he was also unaware of the hearing and Ashwell’s ruling.
“I hear a bunch of s—t!” shouted Alther from the video. “I hear a bunch of lies. I have never been in Fauquier.” To which Plowman responded he would hold Alther in “summary contempt” if he didn’t calm down. “Your behavior will add to [your jail time].”
Alther apologized to the judge and was polite from then on. Plowman revoked Alther’s bond and ordered him to continue to be held in RSW.
Covid disrupts jury trials
Several cases on Thursday’s docket involved requests for jury trials. Along with most aspects of daily life, precautions against the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted the scheduling of jury trials around the state. The Virginia Supreme Court has approved the resumption of jury trials in only a handful of courts able to ensure the safety and health of jurors, attorneys, and spectators.
Thighe Kavanagh of Washington has been awaiting trial since last December when Judge Herman A. Whisenant was reluctant to set a trial date that would extend into Christmas week. A mistrial was called in February when a jury could not be seated. A May trial was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Kavanagh, 54, son of Tiger Valley resident Edmund Kavanagh, was charged with several felonies in connection with the July 24 2019 shooting and accidental wounding of the five-year-old granddaughter of his common law wife, Sherry Dytrych, 59.
On Thursday Judge Plowman explained to Kavanagh, appearing by audio conference from RSW, that “a plan is in the works for a jury trial, probably in Fauquier” County Circuit Court. A status hearing was set for December 14.
Matthew R. Hooser, 33, of Rochelle, Va., is also requesting a jury trial in his appeal of a Rappahannock General District Court conviction for speeding last October.
“The Supreme Court [of Virginia] has tied our hands,” Plowman told him. “We are now waiting for accommodations to be made in Fauquier.” Hooser will return on March 8 of next year for a status hearing on setting a jury.
Isaac Ivan Ruiz Regalado, 31, of Flint Hill, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, is also seeking a jury trial. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy C.M. Garcia, a 16-year-old girl claimed to have a sexual relationship with Ruiz Regalado, who is scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 18, 2021.
Devin A. Sterlitz, 28, of Front Royal has requested a jury trial. He was charged on Jan. 23, 2020 of a second offense of possessing a concealed weapon and possessing marijuana.
Sentencing for David Vandrew Williams, Jr., 37 of Washington, DC, convicted in September of eluding police and reckless driving was rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2021. After the hearing, Williams’ attorney David Walls explained that there was a minor issue with the pre-sentence report that needed to be resolved before sentencing.