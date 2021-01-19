The Rappahannock County Grand Jury on Monday handed down true bills of indictment for five defendants with a total of 24 charges among them. Leading the pack was Lawrence “Junior” Wood Jr., of Amissville, with 19 charges of larceny by check, forging checks, uttering—another form of forgery — obtaining money falsely, committing construction fraud, and passing bad checks.
In July 2020, the 45-year-old stole four checks from a Woodville resident who maintained an account at the BB&T Bank branch in Flint Hill. Over the next few weeks, Wood wrote, forged, and cashed the checks, adding up to $10,375, at the same bank.
Since 2003, Wood has been found guilty in Rappahannock County Circuit Court of 14 charges of forgery, 14 charges of uttering, 26 probation violations, entering property with intent to damage, and stealing checks. Wood has faced similar if not more serious charges in Warren, Orange, Page and Spotsylvania counties.
His latest brush with the law was in September 2020 when he was found guilty of failure to perform construction after being paid, and issuing a bad check over $500. The charges were brought by Huntly resident Brook Farrell, who advanced Wood over $33,000 to build a barn on her property. The barn was never constructed. When Farrell demanded her money back, “Wood wrote a check to pay Brook Farrell for $30,879, so that she would not pursue criminal charges against him concerning a construction fraud case,” according to the criminal complaint filed by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Jones. However, the check was returned by the bank for “insufficient funds.”
Wood is currently being held at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in Warrenton. He is scheduled to appear in Rappahannock County Circuit Court February 8 to enter pleas on the current charges.
‘This about did it for me’
When a defendant pleads guilty in court, the judge asks a series of questions to determine the state of mind of that person, as well as to ensure they understand the consequences of their plea: for instance, a felony plea, if accepted by the court, waives the right of the defendant to appeal and call witnesses, and the right to vote; and can affect a defendant’s status, if they are a non-citizen.
Such was the case when Misty Dawn Kaplinger, who earlier in the day on Monday had been indicted on a charge of possessing Meth, pleaded guilty. After Judge James E. Plowman reviewed the questions, he asked Kaplinger if she had understood his queries. Kaplinger was not present in court, but spoke over an audio conference from RSW with Plowman and her lawyer.
“This is all very confusing. I’ve never been in this place [in life] before,” answered the 39-year-old Timberville, VA, resident. Plowman then explained the sentencing guidelines and told Kaplinger that she may be eligible for a 251 deferment as a first-time offender. Named for the Virginia state code section that describes it, a 251 judgement allows the court to defer further proceedings and place the defendant on probation on certain terms and conditions, such as drug screening, completing education programs, and performing community service hours.
“We want to get you help,” Plowman told Kaplinger. “The prosecution [Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff] is willing to give you a bond to get out [of jail]. I’m inclined to accept the recommendation and set bond for you.”
With relief in her voice, Kaplinger said, “This [experience] about did it for me.”
Plowman said he would accept her plea, but would not rule on it until the Probation Office had prepared sentencing guidelines and a report on Kaplinger’s criminal background. A sentencing date is set for March 8, when the court could determine a 251 deferment is appropriate. In the meantime, Goff asked for a $2500 secured bond for Kaplinger’s release, subject to pre-trial supervision by Adult Court Services.
Keith Michael Steinbach, 37, of Amissville, was indicted for a third instance of DWI in ten years and driving on a suspended or revoked license. According to his written complaint, RCSO Deputy C.M. Garcia pulled Steinback over at the corner of Routes 729 and 211 last February. Garcia administered a battery of sobriety tests that he failed. A breath test revealed Steinbach’s blood alcohol content to be 0.16, twice the legal limit. He is scheduled to enter pleas for the offenses on March 8.
The grand jury indicted Dawn Elizabeth Trueheart, 57, of Front Royal for possession of a schedule I or II drug. During a traffic stop on November 10 of last year, RCSO Deputy T.A. Foster found “several capsules containing a white powder, and a glass smoking device [which] had a white residue inside,” according to the deputy’s report. Lab analysis showed that the capsules were Etizolam — a muscle relaxer — and the smoking device residue was Meth. She is expected to plead guilty to the charges on February 18.
Mark Edward Ferris, 56, of Boston, was indicted on a third instance of driving on a revoked license. RCSO Deputy Lt. M.C. Dodson wrote in his criminal complaint that he stopped Ferris for a defective brake light on August 2, 2020: “I … had prior knowledge of the accused to have a suspended drivers license…. [D]ispatch confirmed he was revoked DUI related.” His case is continued until February 18, so that he can retain an attorney.
‘She’s bound and determined to kill herself’
In regular court Monday, Warrenton-based Probation Officer Myra Fields testified that her client, Audry Nicole Rhodes, has “severe addiction” and has OD’d “multiple times.” Rhodes has violated her probation on numerous occasions and, Fields said, Rhodes recently gave birth to a child with Meth and opiates in its system. Rhodes is being held at RSW and joined the proceeding through audio conference.
The court was considering whether to extend Rhodes’ probation. Fields advised that, “[The probation office] is fearful for her life. She needs a significant amount of help. I’m not sure what probation has to offer her. Maybe she needs another year in jail and sobriety [in incarceration].”
Goff said that Rhodes “is one of the most tragic cases I have seen since I was elected. I’ve been dealing with her for eight years now. She has a deep-rooted addiction and is bond and determined to kill herself.”
Rhodes has two charges pending in Juvenile Court. Plowman set Circuit Court sentencing for March 8 “to better understand what happened in Juvenile Court.”
Addressing Rhodes directly, he said, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but when I first saw you, you looked terrible. The second time [after being sober] you looked wonderful. That second person will be more successful in life than the first person.”
