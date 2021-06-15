Slight bump in violent incidents, DUIs plummet; statewide arrests decreased by nearly 25 percent
Crime statistics released by the Virginia State Police earlier this week reveal that Rappahannock’s crime rate stayed low throughout the pandemic, despite a nearly threefold increase in larceny (from 9 incidents in 2019 to 24 in 2020).
The 512-page Crime In Virginia report, which presents annual data submitted by various law enforcement agencies to an automated reporting system, shows that there has not been a recorded homicide in the county since 2017. However, 50 incidents of violent crime were reported in 2020, two more than in 2019. According to the VSP, violent crime “includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery and aggravated assault.”
Reported incidents of driving under the influence in Rappahannock County fell by almost half in 2020, from 47 in 2019 to 28.
And total arrests in the county fell to 117 in 2020 from 174 in 2019, a 49 percent decrease.
Statewide trends
Here are the biggest statewide takeaways from the new data, according to the VSP:
The number of reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4 percent). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1 percent of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7 percent of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2 percent) of all homicides occurred at home.
Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6 percent compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. During 2020, there were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. In 2020, 6,366 motor vehicles were recovered (vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2020). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2 percent were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $113,993,341.
Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7 percent) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age group (48.6 percent). The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana (31.7 percent), due in part to decriminalization of possessing less than 1 ounce of the drug effective July 1, 2020.
Burglary decreased 18.4 percent. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2 percent) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., a reverse pattern from 2019 during which 54.8 percent of burglaries occurred during the day. Furthermore, 68 percent occurred at a residence/home, a decrease of 7.3 percent over the previous year.
Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83 percent of homicides and 50.4 percent of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2 percent) of aggravated assault cases.
There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7 percent increase compared to 2019. Two offenses indicated more than one type of bias motivation. Nearly three-fourths (72.8 percent) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (14.4 percent, 11.8 percent, respectively). Of all reported bias motivated crime, 77.4 percent were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.