Kavanagh pleads guilty to shooting granddaughter, awaits sentencing
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Rappahannock County resident Thighe Kavanagh after just one full day of witness testimony on Jan. 20 pled guilty to shooting his granddaughter in the ankle, with Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff saying “he’s scared to death.”
Kavanagh’s trial began Jan. 19 after more than a year of pandemic-related interruptions and two failed attempts to convene a jury in Rappahannock County. The trial took place in the Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Kavanagh initially pled not guilty to six felony charges connected to him shooting his granddaughter in the ankle in July 2019 in what the prosecution called a “drunken rage.” Kavanagh’s two grandchildren, the victim and her brother, testified on Jan. 19 and recounted details of hiding in the bathroom and hearing gunshots the day of the shooting.
Kavanagh changed his plea to guilty before court began on the second day. Kavanagh could face more than 40 years in prison for the use of a firearm in a felony, reckless use of a gun causing permanent injury, malicious shooting near an occupied building, disregarding the life of a child and seriously injuring a child.
“It didn’t go the way he expected yesterday,” Goff said after the trial’s first day. Kavanagh’s attorneys called Goff Thursday morning before court asking for a deal, Goff said.
Since he pleaded guilty, the aggravated malicious wounding charge will be reduced to ordinary malicious wounding, dropping the maximum possible sentence for that charge from life imprisonment to 20 years. As another part of the agreement, the prosecution will drop the charge of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, which was going to be tried at a later date.
Public defender David Walls, who represented Kavanagh, said the defendant decided overnight to resolve the case, but would not speak to how Kavanagh was feeling after a full day of testimony. Walls also would not say what he hopes the sentencing decision will be, but said he has “some ideas for what to present.”
The maximum sentence for each charge ranges from five and 10 years, and Kavanagh could face up to 20 years for malicious wounding. Judge Dennis Hupp will determine sentencing after the presentence trial this spring.
The trial was originally scheduled to end on Jan. 21 prior to Kavanagh reaching a plea agreement. Thursday’s proceedings were subsequently cut short.
Kavanagh will appear again at the Fauquier County Circuit Court on April 18 at 1 p.m. for a pre-sentencing trial. Because Kavanagh has out-of-state convictions, Goff said a pre-sentence report will take about 60 days to complete.
Kavanagh is a convicted felon in New York, Florida and South Carolina and has a 30-year record of criminal behavior, including numerous charges involving theft and drug and alcohol offenses.
In July 2019, Kavanagh shot his 5-year-old granddaughter in the ankle in a “drunken rage” at his father Edmund Kavanagh’s residence on Tiger Valley Road.
On the trial’s first day, the jury also heard testimony from the doctor who treated Kavanagh’s granddaughter at the Fauquier Hospital, the children’s foster mom and one of Kavanagh’s neighbors. If the trial had continued into Thursday, the jury would have heard from forensic scientists and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident in July 2019.
Deputies responded to the incident after Kavanagh’s granddaughter arrived at the Fauquier Hospital. Kavanagh’s wife Sherry Dytrych told a deputy that Kavanagh was trying to shoot a snake and the bullet ricocheted and hit the 5-year-old in the ankle.
Goff told the judge on the second day that when law enforcement officers arrived at Kavanagh's residence, he was passed out on a lawn chair outside the home and became “belligerent” when one of the deputies woke him. Kavanagh then told law enforcement that there were no firearms in the home.
Law enforcement found six bullet holes in the home, including a spent bullet in the bathroom that was a match to the pistol found in the home. There was also red paint on the weapon that was a match to red paint on Kavanagh’s hands.
“A blast” through her ankle
Goff and Fauquier County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Roshni Dhillon were the prosecutors overseeing the case, and public defenders David Walls and Paul Fore represented Kavanagh.
During opening statements, Dhillon told jurors that Kavanagh was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and that his “drunken rage put a bullet hole through a five-year-old’s foot.” Fore argued that the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office did not complete a thorough investigation, saying only two out of the five people present at the shooting were tested for gunshot residue on their hands.
In July 2019, the two children, originally from South Carolina, were living at Edmund Kavanagh’s home for the summer with their grandparents, Thighe Kavanagh and Sherry Dytrych, all of whom were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Kavanagh’s grandchildren, who are now nine and 12 years old, both testified on the trial’s first day and had difficulty remembering details of what happened the day of the incident, such as what they were doing before it occurred and specific things adults said before and after the shooting (The Rappahannock News does not name minors). One grandchild wrongly identified Thighe Kavanagh in the courtroom, pointing instead to Fore.
But, both children testified that they were hiding in the bathroom after hearing an argument between Kavanagh and Dytrych.
Walls objected to allowing the older grandchild, 12, to testify because of lies he told law enforcement officers after the shooting, like how Kavanagh “killed 100 people” and kept a machine gun in the living room, both of which are not true.
The child told the prosecution that Kavanagh told him those things and that he believed them to be true at the time. Judge Dennis Hupp denied the defense’s objection, saying the child was competent to testify.
The younger grandchild, who at the time was five years old, said she remembered feeling scared and went into the bathroom at the direction of her older brother, who was nine at the time the incident occurred. In an interview shown to the jury between the alleged victim and someone at the Child Advocacy Center, the child recounted feeling “a blast” go through her ankle, saying “Papa Thighe shot me.”
Her brother testified that he remembered hearing a gunshot and getting hit with tiles that broke off the wall during the shooting.
After the shooting, both children testified that they, along with Dytrych and Edmund Kavanagh, got into their car to go to the hospital, and Thighe Kavanagh stood in the driveway in front of the car, pointing a gun at the windshield before they drove off.
Kavanagh remains in custody at the RSW Regional Jail, where he’s been held for the past 30 months.