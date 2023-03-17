Virginia State Police cruiser
Facebook/Virginia State Police

A Rappahannock County man was arrested and charged with five felonies on Thursday after investigators seized nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, at a Culpeper residence.

Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was charged with five counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police. Robinson was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.

