A Rappahannock County man was arrested and charged with five felonies on Thursday after investigators seized nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, at a Culpeper residence.
Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was charged with five counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police. Robinson was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence located along Nancy B Williams Drive in Culpeper County. During a search of the residence, approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, $3,163 in currency, and a vehicle were seized. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $7,900, according to the news release.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, comprised of a number of local law enforcement agencies including the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Robinson following a two-month investigation where authorities learned he was allegedly involved with distribution of illegal narcotics in Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
Making up the The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is personnel from the Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
