A police chase through Culpeper and Rappahannock counties on Thursday ended when a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy disabled the vehicle on U.S. Route 211.
Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, Town of Culpeper Police were dispatched to a female slumped over the wheel in the driver's seat of a vehicle at a McDonald's parking lot, police said.
Upon responding to the scene, the driver drove out of the parking lot northbound on Route 229. Culpeper police called for backup from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The driver made several turns onto backroads and crossed over into Rappahannock County.
The pursuit continued westbound on U.S. Route. 211 in the area of Richmond Road when the driver attempted to cross over lanes to go back eastbound when a sheriff's deputy ended the pursuit by disabling the vehicle. The driver was transported to Fauquier Hospital, and her condition remains unknown.
While Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office deputies, Town of Culpeper Police and Culpeper Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the chase, it remains under investigation by Culpeper authorities, according to Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...