Republican lawmakers in Virginia are not happy that the commonwealth is poised to become the first state in the South to repeal the death penalty. Though the Democratic majority was able to approve a pair of bills on Monday that would end capital punishment in Virginia, most Republicans in both chambers of the General Assembly opposed the bill, arguing that ending capital punishment displays a lack of empathy for the victims of “savage crimes.”
Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Mark Obenshain, both of whom represent Rappahannock County in the General Assembly, voted against the bills.
“I voted not to abolish because I believe that there are cases where capital punishment is an appropriate sanction,” Obenshain said on Monday. “This form of punishment is, and should be, reserved for the worst of the worst. I cited two such cases in my remarks earlier this session: Ivan Teleguz, who was convicted in 2006 of hiring a man to kill the mother of his child, and Ricky Gray, who was convicted of killing a family of four, slashing their throats and setting their home ablaze in 2006. These were savage, brutal crimes … where the rare application of capital punishment was warranted. I will continue to support legislation which strengthens, not weakens, our criminal justice systems and protects and respects victims of crimes.”
“The power of the state to take a human life isn’t something that we consider lightly. It is the ultimate punishment, and it can’t be taken back. That being said, there is a place for this sanction in cases where a killer has committed a truly heinous act or will be a danger to society or even his fellow inmates going forward,” Webert wrote in an update to the Fauquier County Republican Committee earlier this month.
“My fellow Republicans spent a great deal of time on the floor arguing that we cannot and must not forget victims and their families in this debate.”
But Gov. Ralph Northam said during his State of the Commonwealth Address in January that he would sign the legislation despite the opposition, making Virginia the 23rd state in the country to end the death penalty.
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, a non-profit dedicated to providing the public with analysis and information about capital punishment in the U.S., Virginia has executed more people in its history than any other state. However, no one has been executed in the state since 2017 and no jury has imposed a death sentence since 2011.
The two identical bills, HB 2263 and SB 1165, passed in the Senate on Monday after being passed in the House earlier this month. The legislation would immediately commute the sentences of two individuals currently on death row to sentences of life without parole.
In a joint statement issued Monday, Gov. Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw wrote: “It is vital that our criminal justice system operates fairly and punishes people equitably. We all know the death penalty doesn’t do that. It is inequitable, ineffective, and inhumane.
“Over Virginia’s long history, this Commonwealth has executed more people than any other state. And, like many other states, Virginia has come too close to executing an innocent person. It’s time we stop this machinery of death.
“Thanks to the vote of lawmakers in both chambers, Virginia will join 22 other states that have ended use of the death penalty. This is an important step forward in ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equitable to all.”
Neither Webert and Obenshain could not be reached for comment before the publication of this story.
