High speed chase follows morning incident at county supervisor’s home Keir Whitson brandishes firearm, with suspect pursued by Sheriff Compton through three counties

Davis Vandrew Williams, Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in Rappahannock County Circuit Court for reckless driving and eluding law enforcement in a high-speed chase through Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties on May 29, 2020.

Appearing in court via video conference from Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail, where he has been held since the incident, Williams repeatedly interrupted Judge Douglas C. Fleming until Fleming ordered the RSW microphone to be muted. He sentenced Williams to three years in the penitentiary for eluding, and another year of incarceration after he is released from prison.

“If there ever was a high-speed eluding case, this was it,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff told Fleming before the sentencing. “[Williams] showed a total and absolute disregard for life and property … except for himself. It’s a miracle no one was injured. The Lord was looking out for us [that day].”

That same day in May 2020, Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton described the incident to the Rappahannock News: Two Harris Hollow homes were “broken into” that morning, apparently just before a disheveled man with bloodshot eyes — later identified as 37-year-old Williams — appeared at the front door of Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson’s home shouting he needed to use the telephone.

Whitson said he glanced up at 9:40 a.m. to see Williams step out of a late model pickup truck parked in the family’s driveway and approach the front door. The Hampton district elected official immediately suspected the man to be under the influence and told his wife to call 911.

The supervisor, at the same time, brandished a firearm within view of Williams as he yelled through the front door. When realizing Whitson was armed, the man rapidly retreated to the truck and sped off at a high rate of speed, sideswiping at least one tree in the process and endangering a pedestrian walking along Harris Hollow Road who the driver had previously pulled up next to requesting a cell phone.

“When he saw that Keir wasn’t playing around he decided to leave pretty quickly,” Compton said later.

Alerted to the suspicious activity in Harris Hollow, Rappahannock Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Jones spotted the truck proceeding through the town of Washington.

Sheriff Compton next observed the vehicle traveling east on Highway 211. In short time, the pair of Rappahannock officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle, which “took off” at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

With the sheriff and captain in pursuit, the chase continued through three counties — Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier — before Williams crashed the truck into a stand of trees near the Warrenton town line and was taken into custody.

“A stolen vehicle from Washington D.C. was pursued by Sheriff Compton and deputies out of Rappahannock County,” said the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, adding in a statement that it was alerted at around 10 a.m. to the incident along Route 211.

“The pursued vehicle was . . . believed to have been involved in a violent crime in the city,” Fauquier authorities further stated. “After going through a red traffic signal at Clevenger’s Corner at a high rate of speed the pursuit entered Fauquier County. Sheriff’s deputies and Warrenton Police officers waited on Route 211 and deployed spike strips.

“The suspect crossed the median and drove east in the westbound lanes. The suspect drove around the spike strips and then drove west in the eastbound lanes. After entering the WARF [recreational] property at the edge of Warrenton, the suspect drove through the grass back onto Route 211. The suspect then crossed the median again and crashed into trees on the westbound side of Route 211 in front of the WARF.”

Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P. Mosier said multiple law enforcement agencies, including Virginia State Police, “worked together as a team and prevented injury to innocent persons traveling on the roadway during this pursuit.”

“A little exciting, a little scary,” said Compton. “You don't know what the other vehicle will do, you don’t know what your own vehicle will do. You have other people traveling on the road. You have to [pursue] in the safest manner you can. Fortunately nobody got hurt.”