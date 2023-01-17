jenkins.jpg

Robert William Jenkins Jr.

 Photo Courtesy Fauquier Times

Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rappahannock County man and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and two other felonies after he allegedly confronted a family member Dec. 29 at a North Wales Road residence southwest of Warrenton, making repeated efforts to shoot and stab the alleged victim.

Robert William Jenkins Jr., 50, was disarmed after a struggle with the alleged victim, who “contained [Jenkins] until law enforcement arrived on the scene,” according to charging documents.

