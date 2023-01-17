Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rappahannock County man and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and two other felonies after he allegedly confronted a family member Dec. 29 at a North Wales Road residence southwest of Warrenton, making repeated efforts to shoot and stab the alleged victim.
Robert William Jenkins Jr., 50, was disarmed after a struggle with the alleged victim, who “contained [Jenkins] until law enforcement arrived on the scene,” according to charging documents.
Charging documents do not suggest a clear motive for Jenkins’ alleged actions. Jenkins “stated this started because he was filling out an application that day to file an appeal for disability [benefits],” according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a sheriff’s deputy. Jenkins told investigators that he “lost it” when the application “asked for details of his physical and mental shape,” the affidavit says.
