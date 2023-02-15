Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at the Quickie Mart in November 2020, will wait another month for a sentencing hearing after his case was delayed once more due to a probation report.
Alther pleaded guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors and was supposed to be sentenced on Feb. 13. Alther will now face sentencing on March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County courthouse.
This sentencing date comes after months of additional delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Commonwealth’s struggles last year with finding a doctor to perform a sanity evaluation on Alther.
A grand jury for the Rappahannock Circuit Court in May 2021 charged Alther with two felonies and five misdemeanors, including assaulting a police officer and attempting to cause bodily injury to a police officer “with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”
Alther was also charged with attempting to intimidate or impede threats by an officer, committing an act of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting Quickie Mart customer Daniel Beatty, driving without a license and reckless driving.
For both felony charges, Alther could face a maximum sentence of 15 years. Four of the five misdemeanor charges hold a maximum sentence of 12 months, and the misdemeanor charge of driving without a license holds a maximum sentence of six months.
