Keith Alther

Keith Allen Alther

 RSW Regional Jail

Keith Alther, a Rixeyville resident charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at the Quickie Mart in November 2020, will wait another month for a sentencing hearing after his case was delayed once more due to a probation report.

Alther pleaded guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors and was supposed to be sentenced on Feb. 13. Alther will now face sentencing on March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County courthouse.

