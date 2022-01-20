As part of a deal with prosecutors, Rappahannock resident Thighe Kavanagh on Thursday pled guilty to shooting his granddaughter in the ankle in 2019 after just one full day of witness testimony, with Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff saying “he’s scared to death.”
Kavanagh, who could fake up to 40 years in prison, pled guilty to charges of use of a firearm in a felony, reckless use of a gun causing permanent injury, malicious shooting near an occupied building, disregarding the life of a child and seriously injuring a child.
Since he pleaded guilty, the aggravated malicious wounding charge will be reduced to ordinary malicious wounding, dropping the maximum possible sentence for that charge from life imprisonment to 20 years. As another part of the agreement, the prosecution will drop the charge of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, which was going to be tried at a later date.
“It didn’t go the way he expected yesterday,” Goff said. Kavanagh’s attorneys called Goff Thursday morning before court asking for a deal, Goff said.
Public defender David Walls said Kavanagh decided overnight to resolve the case, but would not speak to how Kavanagh was feeling after a full day of testimony. Walls also would not say what he hopes the sentencing decision will be, but said he has “some ideas for what to present.”
The maximum sentence for each charge ranges from five and 10 years, and Kavanagh could face up to 20 years for malicious wounding. Judge Dennis Hupp will determine sentencing after the pre-sentence trial this spring.
The trial was originally scheduled to end on Friday, prior to Kavanagh reaching a plea agreement. Thursday’s proceedings were subsequently cut short.
Kavanagh will appear again at the Fauquier County Circuit Court on April 18 at 1 p.m. for a pre-sentencing trial. Because Kavanagh has out-of-state convictions, Goff said a pre-sentence report will take about 60 days to complete.
Kavanagh is a convicted felon in New York, Florida and South Carolina and has a 30-year record of criminal behavior, including numerous charges involving theft and drug and alcohol offenses.
Kavanagh remains in custody at the RSW Regional Jail, where he’s been held for the past 30 months.
In July 2019, Kavanagh shot his 5-year-old granddaughter in the ankle in a “drunken rage” at his father Edmund Kavanagh’s residence on Tiger Valley Road. Both of his grandchildren, who were present at the time of the shooting, testified on Wednesday and recounted details of hiding in a bathroom and hearing gunshots through the wall.
On Wednesday, the jury also heard testimony from the doctor who treated Kavanagh’s granddaughter at Fauquier Hospital, the children’s foster mom and one of Kavanagh’s neighbors. If the trial had continued into Thursday, the jury would have heard from forensic scientists and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident in July 2019.
Deputies responded to the incident after Kavanagh’s granddaughter arrived at Fauquier Hospital. Kavanagh’s wife Sherry Dytrych told a deputy that Kavanagh was trying to shoot a snake and the bullet ricocheted and hit the 5-year-old in the ankle.
Goff told the judge on Thursday that when law enforcement officers arrived at Kavanagh's residence, he was passed out on a lawn chair outside the home and became “belligerent” when one of the deputies woke him. Kavanagh then told law enforcement that there were no firearms in the home.
Law enforcement found six bullet holes in the home, including a spent bullet in the bathroom that was a match to the pistol found in the home. There was also red paint on the weapon that was a match to red paint on Kavanagh’s hands.
Kavanagh’s trial was delayed twice since 2019 because of pandemic interruptions and locating jurors that had no prior knowledge of the case. The case was then moved to the Fauquier County Circuit Court, and a jury was chosen Wednesday morning.