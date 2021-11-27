A trial date was set for Corey Hanner, 24, the man who allegedly broke into multiple structures on Bill Fletcher’s property near Sperryville and stole more than $2,000 worth of items.
Hanner is charged with ten felonies and one misdemeanor, and his trial is scheduled to take place next year between March 29-31. Terry Dovel, 22, Hanner’s alleged accomplice, told the court on Thursday over a video call that he intends to plead guilty to nine felonies and one misdemeanor at a court date in February 2022.
Judge Dennis Hupp of Shenandoah County denied multiple motions put forward by Hanner’s defense attorney Virginia Derby-Jordan on Thursday, including one requesting Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff recuse himself from prosecuting the case because the attorney argued he has a close relationship with Fletcher, the victim. Another motion requested that the Commonwealth include more specific information in the indictments.
Hupp turned down another motion from the defense requesting that Hanner’s multiple larceny indictments be brought under a single indictment since they all happened on the same property. Goff argued that while it happened on the same property, it took place in four different buildings, meaning there are four different larcenous intentions.
Hupp said while there is an argument to be made for making one single larceny indictment, it’s an issue that should be handled by a jury during trial, so he denied the motion.
Hanner and Dovel are both charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, stealing a motor vehicle, conspiring to commit a felony other than larceny, stealing liquor, antiques, silver, gold and coins and breaking into multiple structures.
Derby-Jordan, requested a trial date earlier than March since the man has been incarcerated since May 2020. But late March was the only date available.
Hupp said the “speedy-trial statute has been totaled because of the pandemic.”
Hanner and Dovel allegedly entered Fletcher’s residence at 80 Fletcher’s Mill Rd. during the night hours between May 6-7, 2020, while the residents were asleep upstairs. Hanner is accused of stealing multiple items from the residence and surrounding building, including firearms, ammunition, and silver and gold bars and coins valued at more than $1,000.
The two individuals are also accused of stealing the keys to Fletcher’s vehicle and using the car to “break through the gate and transport the stolen items to another location,” according to court documents.
Hanner and Dovel are both from Luray, and Hanner worked for Fletcher at his farm at one point, making him familiar with the property.
Hanner was on probation and has a criminal record dating back to 2016, including felony counts of child abuse/neglect, violating probation, possession and grand larceny.