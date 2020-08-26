Democratic signs defaced, destroyed; Trump ‘Rambo’ banner, flag stolen
This story has been updated with additional developments.
At least five large-size “Biden, Warner, Webb” Democratic campaign signs erected in Rappahannock County have been vandalized or upended, two of them defaced with “Trump” spray painted in red.
Meanwhile, an Amissville woman reacting to Democratic signs being vandalized in the county posted online that both a Trump “Rambo” banner and “Trump 2020” flag were stolen from her property on Viewtown Road.
The Rambo banner, which depicts a well-armed commander-in-chief, is widely popular among Trump supporters.
“This didn’t take long, did it?” reacted Rappahannock County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Ross O’Donoghue, who alerted the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office to the vandalism of his party signs last Tuesday.
Last week, two signs along Rt. 231 (FT Valley Road) measuring 6 by 8 feet were vandalized, along with a third on Rt. 211 west of Sperryville.
One sign was pried up and tossed into a ditch, O’Donoghue said.
Then over the weekend, two more Democratic signs along Route 522 were destroyed. In one case, it appeared a vehicle drove off the road and ran the sign over.
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Sheriff Connie Compton confirmed to this newspaper last week. She said her office takes the vandalism seriously.
Vandalizing campaign signs is considered destruction of property, a Class 1 misdemeanor. If damage were to exceed $1,000 it would become a felony offense.
If a property owner were to post “No Trespassing” within sight of a campaign sign additional charges of trespassing could be brought.
O’Donoghue said these particular signs “are not cheap at all” and “if a suspect is fingered we will press charges.”
The Biden, Warner, Webb signs can currently be found throughout Rappahannock County in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. Campaign signs may be displayed on private property with permission of the owner.
Local to the 5th Congressional District, the signs also encourage passersby to vote early in the election, beginning September 18.
The Amissville woman, who was not in touch with the Rappahannock News beyond her posting, said whoever stole her Trump flag broke the flagpole in the process. She said she reported the thefts and destruction to the sheriff’s office, and that a responding deputy said hers were not the first Trump campaign items to be stolen or vandalized.
