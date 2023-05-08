A grand jury indicted a Warren County deputy sheriff and a former deputy Monday for wounding a 77-year-old man, who later died, following a traffic stop in Front Royal last year.
The special prosecutor in the case, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, announced the indictments of former deputy sheriff Zachary Fadley on one count of maliciously wounding Ralph Ennis and current deputy Tyler Poe on one count of unlawfully wounding Ennis. He died in a hospice two weeks after he was tackled following a pursuit on Route 522 north of Front Royal last April.
A sheriff’s deputy observed Ennis “driving erratically, swaying side to side, crossing the center line, weaving back and forth between the two lanes, and eventually crossing over the [solid] line onto the shoulder of the roadway,” according to a news release at the time.
The pursuit ended in the parking lot of a 7-11, where multiple sheriff’s deputies were on the scene when Ennis exited his pickup truck. A Front Royal police officer who witnessed the incident from his squad car wrote in a report that Ennis “appeared elderly and confused” when he walked toward one deputy holding his keys and then turned around and walked back toward the rear of his truck. In a statement after the incident, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Ennis “refused to comply with commands to stop, turn around, and drop his vehicle’s keys.”
A violent arrested followed, according to video from the Front Royal officer's dash camera. “Another Deputy ran behind the male and placed his arms behind his back and jerked the male around towards the Ford Fl50. The Deputy slammed the male into the camper top face first,” the officer wrote in his report, obtained by the Royal Examiner.
Deputies took Ennis to Warren Memorial Hospital, where doctors found he was showing signs of a hemorrhage to his head. The state medical examiner later found Ennis died of natural causes, including complications of Alzheimer’s disease. The office would not comment on whether Ennis’ head injuries were related to his cause of death.
The defendants will appear soon before the Warren County Circuit Court for arraignment on the charges and a trial date will be scheduled at that time.
If convicted, Fadley faces a maximum of 20 years and Poe a maximum of 5 years in prison.
