Ennis dash cam

Police dash camera video shows the arrest of Ralph Ennis in the parking lot of a Front Royal 7-11 following a pursuit.

A grand jury indicted a Warren County deputy sheriff and a former deputy Monday for wounding a 77-year-old man, who later died, following a traffic stop in Front Royal last year.

The special prosecutor in the case, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, announced the indictments of former deputy sheriff Zachary Fadley on one count of maliciously wounding Ralph Ennis and current deputy Tyler Poe on one count of unlawfully wounding Ennis. He died in a hospice two weeks after he was tackled following a pursuit on Route 522 north of Front Royal last April.

