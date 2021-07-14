Interpretations vary about what newly released data say about race and policing
Early public data from the Virginia State Police published for the first time this year reveal new insights into traffic stops conducted by the commonwealth’s law enforcement. An initial analysis of more than 440,000 records collected over the past nine months show that Black motorists in Virginia are stopped at a higher rate than White motorists and are also more likely to be subjected to vehicle searches.
Passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020, the Community Policing Act requires local and state police officers to record all traffic stops, not just those that result in an enforcement action like a citation or arrest. In July of last year, officers began reporting the age, gender, race (American Indian, Asian/Pacific Islander, Black, White and Unknown) and ethnicity (Hispanic and non-Hispanic) of every individual stopped; the reason for the stop; whether the stop resulted in a citation, warning or arrest; and whether the vehicle was searched.
According to 2019 U.S. census estimates, about 61 percent of the Virginia population self-identified as non-Hispanic White. Yet non-Hispanic Whites accounted for only 52 percent of traffic stops. By contrast, Black individuals made up less than 20 percent of the state’s population according to census data but accounted for 30 percent of stops during the nine month collection period.
“I personally wasn’t surprised by these statistics at all,” said Dr. Uzziah Harris, president of the Culpeper branch of the NAACP. “If you look at it on the surface, you’ll say, well, 52 percent is much greater than 31 percent. It is. But when you factor in the percentage of the population, what you have is a situation where people are disproportionately stopped. And it seems to fall on racial lines.”
Hispanic drivers were more likely than non-Hispanic drivers to be pulled over in Virginia, accounting for 14 percent of traffic stops even though they make up nine percent of the population.
Drivers who were identified as Asian and Pacific Islander were the least likely to be pulled over, making up only two percent of stops despite being seven percent of Virginia’s overall population.
The Community Policing Act, sponsored chiefly by Del. Luke Torian, D-Manassas, was intended to help monitor and curb racial bias in law enforcement. By law, Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services is tasked with producing an official annual analysis of the data. The first report was due on July 2, but has yet to be published.
“Evidence of bias-based policing in national and some state-based data is clear,” said Gianna DeJoy, Del. Torian’s director of communications. “However, police officers in Virginia were not previously required to report the race, ethnicity, or gender of drivers during traffic stops, meaning that type of data did not exist to be studied or reported out in the Commonwealth.”
The Community Policing Act is meant to remedy that lack of data while deterring bias-based policing and fostering trust between our police and communities through added transparency. The initial data seemed to reinforce what had already been suspected: Minority Virginians are disproportionately over-policed. However, we still await a full analysis of this early data from DCJS. That will provide us with a fuller picture and allow us to begin thinking about next steps.”
Ryan Ruzic, a public defender based in Warrenton, said the new data could improve not just policing, but also the criminal justice system as a whole. “Statistics don’t often directly come into a court case, but when we can see from the statistics [that] there’s some kind of systemic issue, or could be some kind of systemic issue, then it lets us look at, well, why did the things in this particular case happen that way? It can kind of key-in the defense attorney like myself, or the prosecutors, or the court, that an individual incident can’t be looked at in the vacuum that we typically look at it in,” he said.
On a local level, it is more difficult to interpret the traffic stop data consolidated from local sheriff’s offices, the Virginia State Police and the Department of Wildlife Services. In a compilation of fewer records, each single record carries more statistical weight, making it difficult to draw reliable conclusions about how Rappahannock County stacks up.
Plus, this early data was collected during a highly atypical pandemic year, when driving behaviors — and policing behaviors — likely changed relative to pre-pandemic patterns. For example, Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton said that for some time during the COVID-19 crisis officers were not making any traffic stops at all. Another potential issue with the data is that race and ethnicity estimates from the census are based on self-reported records, while race and ethnicity data from the Community Policing Act are reported by the officers themselves.
But the local data share some trends with the state data. For instance, according to U.S. census data estimates from 2019, roughly 8 percent of the people in Rappahannock and its five neighboring counties identified as Black. Yet, Black motorists accounted for 13 percent of traffic stops. Non-Hispanic White residents, who made up 80 percent of the region’s population, accounted for 69 percent of traffic stops. Black residents were also searched at a higher rate than Whites.
To a degree, the trend continued to the county level. While less than 5 percent of people in Rappahannock County identified as Black, 7 percent of individuals stopped by law enforcement were Black. And non-Hispanic Whites, who made up close to 90 percent of Rappahannock residents, accounted for only 86 percent of all traffic stops. Of the 55 people who were searched, 36 were non-Hispanic White, 8 were Black, 6 were Hispanic, and 5 were Asian/Pacific Islander.
“I think most of these tickets are people [from] out of the county that are traveling through here, these are not people that live in the county,” said Sheriff Compton. “The people that drive through here, if they’re speeding, and we catch them, we write them. It doesn’t matter what you are. You know, to me this doesn’t do any good. You know, if you’re violating the law, you’re violating the law. I don’t care what color you are, what gender you are, your nationality or anything else.”
Compton said that documenting this data takes precious time away from officers doing their jobs in the field and administrators in the office. “To me this is just more time to have to get these numbers … It takes extra time on the traffic stop, you have to fill the forms out and make sure you turn it in — it’s just something to create more paper trail. And to me, it doesn’t prove anything.”
Rather than look at stop rates, Compton looks at the results of the stop to determine bias. “If you look at traffic stop results of non-Hispanic White drivers who were stopped, 63 percent [received a citation]. Of Black drivers who were stopped, 60 percent. Of Asians and Pacific Islanders, 61 [percent], and Hispanic drivers were 67 percent, so it’s all right there. The ranges are … right there together.”
But Dr. Harris at the NAACP looks at the data differently. “I think when I looked at your demographics in Rappahannock, I saw 5 percent of the population is Black, but when you look at the stoppage rate, it was 7 percent. So you routinely see that people of color are being stopped over their percentage of the population, whereas interaction with police if you are non-Hispanic White is either at your percentage of population or in some cases below,” Harris said. “And so I think the next set of conversations have to revolve around, okay, what do you do with that data, right?”
“There shouldn’t be any bias in policing,” Compton said. On that point, Compton and Harris agree.
“Now that we can clearly see that there is a difference as it relates to stoppage, that there is a difference as it relates to searches, as we can see those differences, the question then becomes: What do we do about that? What kind of policy changes can be made so that these types of disparities can be lessened? Incentivizing great policing,” Harris said.
Harris suggested that great policing looks like dialogue with the community, transparency in policing and hiring practices, a willingness to build relationships, and, in instances where officers make an arrest or use force, a commitment to documenting the interaction in a way the community can understand. “I think when you do those things, then what you create, naturally, is a policy where even if I disagree, I know that the law enforcement entity involved has our, as a community, best interests at heart because the process is open.”
Until now, it has not been mandatory in Virginia for law enforcement officers to publicly report use of force. Beginning July 1, 2021, the Community Policing Act requires law enforcement officers to report whether they used physical force against a detained person, whether the person used physical force against the officer, and whether the person who was stopped spoke English.
“Let’s reward great officers,” Harris said. “And there are more great officers than poor officers. But at the same time, let’s be done with law enforcement officials who are unable to, at the very least, make a good effort in putting biases in check, and really putting their best foot forward in terms of serving the community.”