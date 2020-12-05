Do you enjoy watching birds at your bird feeder or in the field? Can you identify the species you see or hear? Do you live within a seven mile radius of the corner of Long Mountain Road and Tiger Valley Road? If so …
The organizers of the 4th Annual Rappahannock-Audubon Christmas Bird Count are recruiting volunteers to count birds on Dec. 19, 2020, rain, snow, or shine.
This is an opportunity to participate in the oldest and largest citizen science project in the world. You can participate by watching your feeder, walking or driving on your property or snowmobiling (in the unlikely event of snow!). Even an hour of observation is welcome.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count was founded by ornithologist Frank M. Chapman in 1900 as an alternative to Christmas bird hunts popular at the turn of the century. Bird conservation was a nascent movement at the time, which grew from concern about the depletion of bird populations, especially game species, such as the now extinct passenger pigeon.
The first Christmas Bird Count had 27 birders in 25 counts in Canada and the U.S. Since then, the Audubon CBC has grown to about 80,000 participants in 2615 count circles (as of 2018-2019) in more than 20 countries, including Antarctica.
Each person who participates makes a contribution to conservation and citizen science. The data collected is used by Audubon and other scientific, governmental and academic organizations to formulate conservation plans and inform policies and programs.
Over time, the data reveals changes in bird populations and provides a basis for assessing long term trends and conservation opportunities.
For example, Audubon data documented the increase in Bald Eagle populations following the ban of DDT in the 1970s. Over the last four decades, collected data has shown that birds are staying further north toward the colder latitudes in early winter by an average of 35 miles. Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health because they are widespread, sensitive to environmental change and degradation, and respond quickly to conservation efforts. Long term data is vital for scientists as bird populations vary from year to year.
This is the fourth year for the Rappahannock Audubon CBC. Last year, we observed 65 species and more than 2000 individuals despite more than an inch of rain that morning. Also spotted was a rare Rufous Hummingbird at a feeder near Flint Hill.
If you would like to participate in the Rappahannock CBC on Saturday, December 19, 2020, please contact Victoria Fortuna at victoria.fortuna@yahoo.com to confirm your location, and to receive details regarding the data that must be collected. You can check to see if your location is within the count circle at: https://tinyurl.com/y24745zx
You must commit to at least an hour of observation, and to report all the birds you saw or heard on the count day. There is no fee to participate. This year, Audubon asks participants to practice safe social distancing, etc., if birding with a friend or neighbor.
Please consider joining the Rappahannock CBC. It’s fun even in the rain.
Wishing you Happy Birding!
